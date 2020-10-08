The State Journal continues its question-and-answer series with Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidates.
This week’s question: What, if anything, should city government do to combat climate change?
Diane Strong
To counteract climate change, whether you believe in it or not, benefits everyone, so it behooves a city to take steps that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Cars emit carbon monoxide, which is a greenhouse gas and causes air pollution. An obvious way to reduce emissions is to make our city more bike and pedestrian friendly by improving walkability, bike lanes and sidewalks. Having most things within walking or biking distance from home would reduce the need for using a vehicle. This increases quality of life and has added health benefits.
We have public transportation in Frankfort, but extending it, making it more efficient and timelier would increase ridership. By increasing the use of public transportation, we reduce emissions and congestion.
Landfills produce a large amount of methane gas; by diverting garbage from the landfill, we reduce emissions. An excellent way to do this is with a more efficient recycling program, one that incentivizes proper use and requires businesses to recycle.
Encouraging composting is another excellent way to reduce landfill use. Having stores charge for plastic bags (to encourage reusable bags) not only reduces landfill use but also reduces plastic production, another large pollution contributor.
Incentivizing green builds and solar with tax incentives should also be considered. I could go on.
Kyle Thompson
City government officials should make decisions that show they are good stewards of the finite resources that are available to us on our Earth. We should make sound choices when it comes to energy usage, recycling and lessening the carbon footprint of our city employees, structures and vehicles.
We can be good stewards of the planet while also experiencing progress in our community. That balancing test must be considered when making all decisions that impact the environment.
Leesa Unger
Right now, we don’t have many fighting for climate change on a national or state level, so the City of Frankfort should be addressing how to combat climate change locally. We will be the ones who feel the effect of our national and state leaders who have failed to pass legislation to keep us moving forward in a sustainable way.
The City of Frankfort should create a plan to address climate change, prepare us for regional natural disasters that may arise and work on a campaign to educate our community. Our plan should focus on the FPB, city services, community stakeholders and our citizens.
The FPB needs an energy portfolio that is heavy in renewable energy sources; after all, where you invest your money shows what you value.
The city needs to work on how to be mindful of our impact with city services, including but not limited to waste management by figuring out how to reduce and reuse waste while reducing emissions. Working with community stakeholders and businesses on how they can reduce emissions will also make a huge impact.
We should make it a priority for Frankfort to be an example of a local government that stands for sustainability by combating climate change.
Eric Whisman
As the Capital City and a smaller community, we can lead and be flexible in developing new programs that tackle important issues. We need to do more to address our looming climate emergency, because we must all do our part.
Our city has enacted conservation efforts for some time, changing street lights to LED, planting trees and developing forestry plans to mitigate water runoff and heat generation. I have presented a solution to fix our broken recycling program, which has yet to be adopted. Recently I asked our staff to revisit a previous city energy consumption audit to find more ways to conserve. But more must be done to address these complex issues.
Our best opportunity is the buying power of our local utility. As the majority shareholder of Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KYMEA), we must demand an energy portfolio that is clean and sustainable. And as all of Frankfort is a river watershed, we need to protect waterways from pollution like fertilizer runoff, and look for ways to conserve our natural resources.
We can do these things and more if we work together as a community and finally realize our place as a leader in our state, nation and world.
Harry Carver
City government should lead by example. The most cost-effective way to decrease carbon emissions is to reduce consumption through energy efficiency and conservation measures.
A number of years ago, the city began to undertake measures to conserve energy; energy audits were done and much of the “low hanging fruit” such as lighting were addressed. Solar panels were installed to provide hot water for city hall and the fire station. A solar array was installed at Juniper Hill.
Actions have been taken to improve city vehicle efficiency. Recently, charging stations for electric cars have been installed in cooperation with the Plant Board.
Every year the city sponsors Reforest Frankfort, planting hundreds of trees, which help to capture carbon. Trees can also help reduce temperatures, another reason to move forward with the Downtown/South Frankfort plan to replace street trees.
Given our uncertain economic conditions, it is a good time to see what additional actions can be taken to reduce energy consumption and thereby reduce costs. Many times, investing in energy conservation measures can be paid back over time with the savings, providing a long-term reduction in energy costs while at the same time addressing deferred maintenance issues.
Kelly May
Climate change is a science-backed/fact-based issue that will only continue to get worse if humans don’t make the decision to put politics aside and come together to protect our home.
A city with a river running through it needs to be thinking about how continued rising sea levels will eventually impact us here. Now’s the time to begin putting plans in place to protect our residents and infrastructure should the unfortunate global trends continue.
Climate change will be a global battle, but we can have serious impacts locally by changing how we dispose of waste. I believe our current recycling program is in serious need of repair, as it can be confusing and isn’t able to process a significant amount of recyclable materials that we are sending to a landfill.
We also must remember that as we strive to grow in population and business, our waste output will also increase. Let’s be prepared for this increase by planning for it now. We could incentivize or encourage business to serve take-out in compostable boxes using compostable serving ware also. This is something we have focused on at both businesses I have interest in and it’s a small step we feel can have a major impact.
Anna Marie Rosen
Whether you believe in climate change or not, here are actions the city can take to reduce costs and improve our quality of life.
First, there are many places where city street trees could be planted. Improving the urban canopy throughout Frankfort would beautify the city, increase property values, reduce water runoff into our waste treatment system and reduce air conditioning cost.
Second, the city should change our recycler from Lexington to WestRock Recycling in Louisville. They take all plastics, glass, metal and paper. It would make recycling an easy, clear process and boost the participation of everyone. It would reduce Frankfort’s landfill burden and put usable resources back into production.
Third, encourage FPB home energy audits. This will help residents reduce energy usage, saving money on utility bills, and make homes more comfortable. The free energy audits are on hold due to the pandemic.
Fourth, energy provided from sun and wind is now often the most cost effective choice. Kentucky Solar Energy Society’s guide to solar stories @ www.kyses.org shares installation success from across the state. Locally, Montaplast benefits from rooftop solar.
Fifth, investing in electric vehicles would reduce the cost of maintaining city vehicles, and reduce air pollution and noise.
Incumbent City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge did not respond to this week's question by press time.
