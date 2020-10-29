The State Journal concludes its question-and-answer series with Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidates this week.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Why should Frankfort vote for you?
Harry Carver
The next commission will face many difficult issues. To be successful in addressing these issues, the commission must act with civility and work together in a transparent manner to do what is best for Frankfort. They must also promote Frankfort — not only as a great place to visit — but as a great place to live, to work and to grow a business.
Over the years, both in and out of government, I have had jobs that required bringing people together to find common ground to solve problems. Having worked with local governments across the state, I know the challenges that we face. I also know that these challenges can be met with strong, steady leadership.
This is why I am a candidate for city commission. Because I have the experience, with a commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility, to make the decisions necessary to allow Frankfort to grow while preserving our quality of life.
And I ask for your vote.
Kelly May
I believe the decisions made by the newly elected city commission have the potential to set our city on a course of prosperity.
We will need to put the community’s safety and health at the forefront of every decision as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while also keeping the focus on the goals and desires of all citizens. This will take positive leadership, communication, transparency, creativity, compromise and professionalism — skills I believe I possess.
In listening to the voters and fellow candidates, it is apparent that this community seeks the same goals. We all agree there are opportunities to increase population, drive small business and industry, create unique experiences for visitors and provide our residents with more opportunities for entertainment and education.
Disagreements are the start of progress; growth can be uncomfortable, but let us remember that none of that should turn us against one another to the point of preventing progress. I will refuse to allow our differences to distract from our mission and duties to all citizens.
I am beyond excited for our future, I hope I have the opportunity to fast track our progress as your next city commissioner. Thank you for your vote and participation in this election.
Anna Marie Rosen
My ability to listen to people with different perspectives, consider options and then move forward is the most important reason why residents should vote for me.
I am able to do this because I have no financial ties to any organization and no family interests to accommodate, making it possible for me to serve without bias. For example, this week I visited independent businesses throughout Frankfort. I spoke with owners and staff about their concerns involving the commission’s work, and my objectives to reduce utility bills, and fix our recycling.
As an elected commissioner my first priority is to ensure the effective management of public money. I would begin by reviewing the budget for unneeded expenses or over-priced contracts. Next, work with the commission and mayor to develop a strategic plan for the city’s economic growth that includes the downtown project and the need to work on infilling and utilizing existing shopping centers and abandoned business sites all across Frankfort.
It is important for the city to be an attractive place for business, and requires a streamlined permit/business setup process. Accomplishing these goals will require the coordinated effort by the commission/mayor, city manager, the Franklin County Fiscal Court, Chamber of Commerce, Tourism, DFI and KCDC.
Diane Strong
Unlike the other candidates running for city commission, I am fairly new to Frankfort. This, I believe, puts me in a unique position to see Frankfort with fresh eyes. I don’t have preconceived notions about what can and can not be done. I’m not imprisoned by the way things "have always been done," and I am able to see things that may no longer be noticed by those who have been here a long time.
I am an extremely energetic person who gets things done. I have always looked for creative ways to make things happen instead of for reasons why things can’t happen.
I have no agenda other than to give back to the community I love. I do not aspire to be mayor or climb any ladder. I’ve committed to using my paycheck on projects that benefit our community. I am also running a green campaign, showing my commitment to the environment.
I’ve spent very little on my campaign, standing behind my strong belief that this seat should be available to everyone, not just people with money or access to money. I hope that my integrity, passion, commitment and word of mouth is enough to make the top four.
Kyle Thompson
I want to be one of the catalysts for true growth in the capital city. I believe we have limitless untapped potential in this town and the only way we will experience it is if local government fosters the needs of the community and then gets out of the way of progress.
For too long, the city commission has micromanaged the minutiae of the activities of government activity and, in turn, stifled growth. As a small-business owner, lawyer and family man I know the importance of developing good fiscal policies while strengthening the amenities of our community. This would be a great basis for creating measurable growth in Frankfort for the first time in four decades.
We must tackle the high crime rate by fully supporting and funding our law enforcement agencies. We must create economic incentives for small businesses to start and grow in our community. And we must make sound financial decisions over the next few years, as our revenues will be lessened due to the pandemic.
I am just the person to tackle these numerous issues on your next city commission.
Leesa Unger
I am asking for your vote and would be honored to be your city commissioner. For years I felt like my commissioners weren’t representing me, and I have nothing to lose by trying to better my city.
I have the qualities that Frankfort’s elected leaders should possess: honesty, respect for others, compassion and a positive vision for Frankfort’s future.
I am the president of the Frankfort Striders and have held multiple roles with WalkBike Frankfort. With these nonprofits, I fight for my community’s health, wellness, growth, accessibility and safety. I will continue to fight even harder as your city commissioner.
There is so much potential for our community to thrive and I am ready to start making decisions at City Hall that shape Frankfort into an example for other communities. I plan to focus on bettering quality of life for our citizens and in turn this will attract visitors, people to move here and economic growth.
I promise to strive for transparency and to be practical in my decision-making. I will focus on what is most important: YOU and your city’s future. Vote Leesa Unger, #6 on the ballot, a trustworthy voice for you and your family this fall.
Katrisha Waldridge
Frankfort Giving, Loving, Unique, Energetic!
Frankfort is a city I chose to attend college; but it is a city that has stuck to me like glue to raise my family and has blessed us with this entire community as my extended family.
I take pride in our local businesses owners who have taken that courageous step to improve our community. I will continue to listen to our businesses and, as I have, will always make decisions that are in their best interest so all of us will prosper.
It’s time we take Frankfort to the next level together and showcase our true identity: wholesomeness, determination, love, inclusiveness and thriving!
We are the home of commonwealth’s capital and it is imperative that Frankfort leadership works directly with the governor, lawmakers and state agencies, to make sure our city is a priority in their eyes.
There is unity in our community, and I want all citizens to experience a thriving and inclusive town.
I am again asking for your vote so we can continue to grow this community. My record of accountability, transparency and dedication is unmatched. I am truly serving as your commissioner and I pledge to you that support!
Eric Whisman
Frankfort’s at a turning point with positive energy and developing projects that will be transformational. It’s been my honor to serve as city commissioner these last two years, skillfully guiding our development while navigating our local response to COVID-19, but we face many challenges.
These next few years will be critical, but I’ll continue to evaluate every decision with the best interests of our community at heart, and lead new programs that support our local economy and our citizens.
With so much at stake and so many unknowns, we need consistency between the current and new commission. As the most knowledgeable candidate, I am the only choice for a competent voice for our community. I provide continuity and experience to continue our current projects and help the new commission hit the ground running.
I have maintained integrity and always remained truthful to our community. I have a strong vision of what our town can be, and I start each day excited to work for the people of my hometown. Though it’s been a difficult year, I’m excited for our future.
I ask for your vote for reelection to continue building a better future for Frankfort.
Visit my website for more: www.ericwhisman.com
