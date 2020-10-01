With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, The State Journal has resumed asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
This week’s question: What is your position on the Black Lives Matter movement and the future of policing in Frankfort?
Layne Wilkerson
2020 has forced us to rethink how we live, work, and play. I hope it also becomes the year when America finally resets its race relations and comes to terms with the racial inequities accumulated over the years. We have an opportunity right now to move forward on equality, and that is why I support the BLM movement.
As mayor, I will work to ensure that Black lives matter in Frankfort and that our police force has the resources they need to be the most distinguished, professional department in the state. I do not believe this is an either/or debate.
Of course, I do not support rioting or destroying others’ property or livelihoods. In Frankfort, with the cooperation of all involved, we have been able to peacefully protest. Elsewhere, there are a few bad apples at these protests, just as there are a few bad apples in the country’s police departments.
Likewise, I do not condone excessive force or racial profiling in our policing. These are issues that must be rooted out if we are to move forward from our current situation. After all, the genesis of the Black Lives Matter movement was police brutality against Black men.
As mayor, I will help our police department to minimize situations that could lead to conflict. Perhaps we need to revisit having our officers making stops only because of a minor traffic violation. Technology will eventually help solve this. Or stop pursuing minor drug users and focus on the dealers. More considerable emphasis on mental health and social workers can address some of these issues. Hiring and promoting into leadership more officers of color will continue to be a priority, even though it may be more difficult to recruit in the current climate. I will be a mayor willing to try whatever it takes.
Tommy Haynes
My moral compass is guided by my Christian faith and belief that God created all people equally, and all lives are precious. The message conveyed by the words “Black Lives Matter” does not contradict my Christian beliefs. The words “Black Lives Matter” do not mean that other lives don’t. Of course all lives matter.
However, the Black Lives Matter movement has raised public awareness of lingering structural and systemic racism in our country. Scenes of various encounters of African Americans being inexplicably detained, or beaten, or sometimes killed by law enforcement have been baffling; leaving many contemplating the perceived lack of value for Black lives and questioning the equality of justice for all.
It compels the question, “if all lives matter, then why are African Americans still subjected to unequal justice?" The Black Lives Matter movement is an assertion that Black lives matter, too; and are no more or no less valued than the rest of the human race.
The Black Live Matter march in our city this spring was huge, peaceful and inspiring. Though we have not had the types of incidents experienced in other places, we are not immune from them. To their credit, law enforcement officials here have taken proactive measures to prevent those incidents in Frankfort.
As Mayor, I will be proactive in maintaining this. I suggest that our law enforcement personnel engage in continuing education relating to cultural, sensitivity and mental health awareness. I also suggest that protocols be established connecting law enforcement to social service agencies with guidance as to how and when to involve those agencies.
My record and involvement in Frankfort have demonstrated that I value all people equally. I believe that my vision for policing in Frankfort will help insure that Frankfort remains the peaceful place to live that it is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.