In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will be asking a weekly question to each Frankfort city commission and mayoral candidate.
City commission candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Has the coronavirus pandemic revealed any gaps, needs or problems in Frankfort that you would address as an elected official?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Stewart Perkins
I think our hospitals need more nurses and they need more masks and sanitation to keep people from getting sick. I believe they need more ventilators because everybody who’s sick needs one. I’m hoping they get control of it before it impacts people’s lives and everything. I believe that God’s got this in control but he’s trying to let humans do what they have to do and when it gets down to it, God’s going to do it.
Tommy Haynes
The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the importance of emergency operation plans on all levels. But before addressing the question, I must acknowledge and thank those entities who are steering us through this international emergency. Our state, county and city officials are providing solid leadership. I think that we particularly owe our medical community, social services and non-profit agencies, and first responders a debt of gratitude for what they have done and will continue to do as we work our way through this pandemic. These dedicated professionals and individuals are putting the community’s well-being before their own.
Because I am not privy to any changes made to Frankfort’s emergency preparedness protocol since I was a city commissioner, it is difficult to critique our current local response. I do believe that they are doing an excellent job. As mayor, I would look to build upon what Frankfort/Franklin County already does. In addition, a primary focus of my office in the area of emergency preparedness would emphasize lines of communication and understanding the various ways citizens are able to routinely transmit and receive information to and from local officials. That would entail an assessment of our capacity to communicate with Frankfort’s multi-generational population utilizing all available modes of technology and communication, (e.g. social media, print media, telecommunication, mobile and landlines, etc.) Each option would be developed to an extent that Frankfort could gauge the effectiveness of the communication.
As mayor, I would take a proactive approach to crisis management. I agree with Gov. Andy Beshear’s position of trying to stay ahead of the curve, and would work to ensure that a basic structure is in place to launch the city’s response to any crisis, regardless of the nature. One cannot underestimate the importance of developing a model to predict or forecast a disaster’s varying impacts on a community. An opportunity is missed if we do not engage in this type of planning and, more importantly, if we do not develop appropriate protocols and processes that address the various impacts caused by emergency situations.
Jason Keller
As an experienced senior leader in intelligence as well as emergency management with the federal government, national guard, and nonprofits, I can assure you that I am the candidate for mayor most qualified to improve our resiliency to pandemic, natural disaster or man made threats such as terrorism.
We must improve our preparedness in the community. Every dollar spent in preparedness can save at least ten, that’s proven. These programs should not be built "on the fly." However, if we want government to be ready, we need to have conversations on how to fund and develop those capabilities.
We have incredible human capital here, but we haven’t begun to tap into the potential of those human resources. We need to bring together volunteers, nonprofits, business leaders and faith-based organizations to form community-based solutions throughout the emergency management lifecycle; mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.
Individual accountability cannot be understated either. FEMA and state agencies have been telling us for decades to have supplies available for times like these. We should not be emptying shelves at the last minute nor buying out supplies critical to the safety of our medical providers and emergency responders.
Lastly, we must allow our public safety professionals to contribute to the conversation. This can be done by recognizing the value and contributions of our Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Firefighters Locals that provide hard earned feedback from the workforce for the city and county. We sideline them to our own detriment.
We’ve known all of this for years, plain and simple. Past commissioners have had their chance to make this happen, so we know what to expect, it’s time for a new era of leadership. Join me on Facebook at Jason Keller for Mayor of Frankfort or kellerforky.com to participate in the conversation.
Layne Wilkerson
Time will tell the full extent of our city’s preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic, with the month of April especially critical for our city, state and country. It appears that this next month is going to be the hardest yet, with more cases surely to hit our community. We are in the thick of it, and many possibilities remain for more problems to reveal themselves, so perhaps this question is premature. So far, Frankfort's problems seem to be the country’s problems (e.g., not enough personal protective equipment and a lack of testing), some of which are not in the city’s control.
As mayor, I expect the city to plan for hypothetical worst-case scenarios and attempt to find out vulnerabilities beforehand. The recent events highlight our need to diversify the local economy with more residents able to work remotely. Recruiting these types of workers is part of my economic development platform. Marketing Frankfort's size and location will be key in this effort.
I must say that our residents are handling this crisis remarkably well, and with spring here there is reason to be hopeful. Other reasons to be positive: testing capacity is accelerating, work on a vaccine continues apace, and other country’s experiences have shown that eventually our infections will peak and then recede. Until then, we must stay positive, civil, and focused on the light at the end of the tunnel. We will get through this together.
Rodney Williams
There’s an often-used saying that states “adversity reveals character” (paraphrased). I think we can all agree that the current coronavirus pandemic qualifies as a level of adversity many of us have not experienced before. Something like this is virtually impossible to plan and prepare for. Our society is built on economic freedom and personal liberties. When many of those freedoms are temporarily suspended in the interest of public health, it makes a lot of sense for us to stop and think about what could be done differently to lessen the impact on our lives and more importantly, reduce the loss of life. Very few things in this world shake us like the thought of ourselves and our loved ones being in harm’s way without knowing everything we need to in order to protect ourselves.
In my profession we constantly have to assess all types of risk — credit risk, fraud risk, reputation risk, interest rate risk, competition risk, etc. We assess these risks in order to make informed management decisions. All of those risk models are continually updated as additional data is presented. In my opinion, the challenge of our community taking on this viral pandemic also requires us to constantly assess our risks and make changes to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
The city’s ability to continue to provide the public safety, infrastructure, and quality of life services our citizens need depends on its leaders’ willingness to constantly look for opportunities for growth and assess risks related to those opportunities. For too many years, our community has allowed the mayor’s role to be reactionary to challenges that arise. My idea is that Frankfort’s next mayor has to be able to initiate conversations and promote ideas that improve our circumstances and improve our quality of life. When that happens, facing adversity like the coronavirus pandemic will reveal our character.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.