With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, The State Journal has resumed asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Name one recent city decision or action that you disagree with. Be specific and explain your answer.
Tommy Haynes
I disagree with the decision to have just one public hearing on the Tax Increment Financing initiative for the downtown development area. To my understanding, the purpose of the one public hearing was to solicit comments from the community. That belies the significance of this endeavor.
There should be more in-depth interaction with the community. This TIF proposal represents the most substantive facelift of downtown Frankfort since the urban renewal project in the 1960s. This community deserves more opportunity to have their strong opinions and questions about this project addressed before the city continues down the expected path.
As stated in a prior response, I fully support the proposed TIF funding for downtown development. However, I recognize the citizens of Frankfort as the primary stakeholders in this project. They will be affected by the resulting fiscal impacts (positive and negative) on the future budgets of city government (and participating taxing districts) for several years. Their input is critical to the overall success of this undertaking.
Although the specifics of contractual arrangement have not been finalized, I propose an informational briefing by city government officials on the general concept of TIF funding and what each party (government and developers) might bring financially to this partnership. A second meeting would address questions centered on potential financial and contractual scenarios and the potential risk (and rewards) on future city government budgets. The last meeting would allow citizen comments and suggestions.
This kind of thorough public vetting could enhance a good proposal by uncovering problematic issues not previously brought to light. Moreover, this exercise in public brainstorming and afterthought may also unearth viable options that aren’t currently in the TIF. At the end of the day, public confidence will be stronger for a process that has fully respected the input of the public stakeholders.
Layne Wilkerson
One of my campaign themes is to focus on the future and not the past. Questions like this keep our community from focusing on the task at hand, which is to minimize the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and develop a plan to come out stronger on the other side.
Our city’s lack of a post-COVID recovery plan risks putting our community behind surrounding communities even further.
Preparing our city finances, and our local businesses, for a possible second spike in cases is paramount. With winter months approaching, we need to ensure that our small businesses have the resources they need to stay in business.
The city should also be prudent with finances until we know how much more occupational tax revenue will drop because of this crisis. Particularly worrisome is a permanent loss of state government commuters if it becomes apparent that they can be just as productive at home in a neighboring county.
The next mayor will need to work with city staff to determine how we will continue to meet payroll and essential services without significantly depleting our rainy-day fund. My financial experience will be essential during this critical period.
Further, the the next mayor and commission needs to have a plan ready for high-impact projects, such as workforce training and recruitment, targeted tourism marketing and business promotion like the #ShopLocal2021 campaign to ensure Frankfort comes out of this crisis stronger and more competitive than before. We have an opportunity if we have the vision to seize it.
In a typical year, perhaps another recent decision would have topped my list. But this is 2020, a year beyond comparison. As mayor, I will keep the big picture in focus, with COVID recovery and expanding our economy at the top of the list.
