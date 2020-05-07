In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Should Frankfort stick with the city manager form of government or convert to a “strong mayor” form of government such as mayor-council? Why or why not?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Jason Keller
I'm OK with either, to be completely honest. The system we use, however, will not be productive if we are not electing leaders that bring people together while providing vision for our community.
I have a different view of what the mayor should be doing and honestly the commission as well. These individuals are elected to be the voice of the community, however they can't do that if they're not out talking to the community as a whole. I can’t tell you how many voters I've talked to who simply have never met their representatives. It’s shameful, plain and simple.
We need change. Politicians, like pants, should be changed often and for good reason. That is why I have promised to do a maximum of two terms as mayor of our city. Afterward, I'm stepping aside and letting new voices be heard. That's a promise folks can take to the banks.
The second promise I can make is this. During those eight years in office, I will be out multiple times a week talking to the people I serve. I’ll go door to door, meeting to meeting and I’m ready to listen. I want to get their ideas, hear about their problems and then bring together people to fix those issues.
Frankfort doesn't need to reelect past commissioners if we want to get things done. They've had their chance, we've seen what they had to offer, and that wasn't much. We need people who understand the forces driving change in this world and how we can adapt.
Stewart Perkins
I believe that everything should stay the same because it seems like it's working well. The mayor has a lot on his back anyway; we shouldn't put more on him or give him more than he can handle. I believe he's doing a good job, Mr. May, but I wouldn't want to change anything. I want to keep things the way they've been going.
Layne Wilkerson
Given the inevitable fallout from the current health crisis and economic downturn facing Frankfort, reinventing city government will not be my priority. My top priority and the city’s attention should be recovery and building a stronger Frankfort for everyone.
I will be a mayor who provides leadership and direction, allowing the city manager to focus on day-to-day operations of the city. My focus will be on communication and collaboration with both staff and the public, working together on policy/goal setting, improving quality-of-life issues, business development and community promotion.
Considering the question of city manager versus strong mayor may be missing the bigger opportunity. A better use of our collective energy is to look beyond the city manager/strong mayor debate and instead consider the merits of merging our city and county governments. If we are going to go through the hard work of changing our form of government, let’s make it worth the effort.
Rodney Williams
Frankfort could be served well by the city manager form of government as long as the mayor and city commission members understand their role within our local government and don’t micromanage the city manager. Too often we’ve witnessed the current board of commissioners as well as most previous boards misunderstand what their role is and how to execute their responsibilities.
That problem can only be solved by Frankfort choosing to elect a mayor and four city commissioners who commit to deciding policy issues and not interfere with the city’s day-to-day operations.
Our current city manager, Mr. Parker, is a talented, intelligent and experienced administrator. Most of his predecessors were also very talented and intelligent, but they were unfortunately run off by a mayor and board members constantly undermining the work they were hired to do.
Mr. Parker has been hired by the board to be the city government’s chief administrator. But oftentimes when he exercises his proper authority to make decisions and give direction to staff to execute plans and policies put in place by the board of commissioners, his work is also undermined by board members who obviously don’t understand what their proper role is in the governing process. In my opinion, that’s a direct result of the chairperson of the legislative body not leading the board and choosing to constantly participate in and tolerate that type of behavior.
Part of leading an organization or a community is being able to recognize and respect the proper role of the various members of your leadership team. As the next mayor of Frankfort, I commit to holding myself and my fellow members of the board of commissioners accountable to the community for how we execute our roles.
I will also hold our city manager accountable to the board for his performance and leadership. Frankfort will not reach its potential unless and until we elect a mayor who will be both our community’s biggest advocate and our staff’s biggest advocate.
Tommy Haynes
Frankfort should not change its current form of government. In addition, I support the city manager being hired by the full commission and accountable to that body of elected officials. I do not see a conversion to a “strong mayor” form of government yielding any net gain for Frankfort.
Rather, I believe separating the responsibility of day-to-day operations from the responsibility for policy-making and passing ordinances is more effective and more efficient.
First, it shields the professional management of city operations from the distractions of the politics inherent in the policy-making function of elected officials.
Second, it adds some degree of confidence that the city’s fiscal, legal and administrative obligations are in the hands of experienced and skilled persons who are professionally educated and trained.
Third, it preserves a degree of continuity in operations, personnel and the delivery of services during transitions to newly elected mayors and commissioners.
A “strong mayor” government could actually cost more money if the fully compensated mayor needed a strong, experienced second in command (a city manager-like person) to effectively manage city government.
COVID-19 has shown that regardless of the form of government, the leadership and actions of both elected officials and hired professional staff is the dominant variable in effectively handling crisis situations. We have the major governance components in Frankfort needed to move forward without a change in our form of government.
Policy and rule-making, even down to board appointments, reside in the hands of officials elected by the citizens. This is a critical time for bringing all our local partners together so we can recover from our global health emergency. This is needed more than changing the direction of our city governance model.
