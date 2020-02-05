In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
This week’s question: Will you accept campaign funding from a political action committee (PAC)? Why or why not?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Tommy Haynes
Yes, but only after I have researched the political action committee and determined that their ideals and vision for our city’s future are compatible with my own, and the PAC does not attempt to speak for me.
Stewart Perkins
Well, I don’t really like doing that because I don’t want to feel like I have to get people to help me. I want to kind of do it to prove it to my children I did it on my own with God’s help. My mom and dad have never borrowed money, and I’d just rather not do that.
Layne Wilkerson
No. I am uncomfortable with the idea of an organization, whose members or motives may not be publicly known, providing support to my campaign. I believe in full transparency and am proud to publicize my campaign contributors.
These contributors represent a broad spectrum of our community who all believe that Frankfort needs fresh ideas and leadership. Fortunately, due to this overwhelming and humbling grassroots response to my campaign, PAC money will not be missed.
Rodney Williams
The short answer is yes, as long as a contribution is within established limits and a given political action committee is in compliance with applicable campaign finance laws and regulations. Political action committees, in my view, are simply collections of contributors that generally focus on a specific topic or issue.
The reality is that facilitating a campaign for public office and communicating with prospective voters cost money. Therefore, gathering contributions is necessary unless the candidate is independently wealthy and chooses to self-fund his or her campaign. I don’t have that option, and I will continue to gather contributions from prospective voters and others within our community that want to support my campaign and the particular message I share.
That message will be seizing the opportunity for a greatly improved quality of life and significantly increased economic activity and prosperity for people and their families within the Frankfort community. In total, I expect that contributions from individual contributors will far outweigh those from political action committees. And all of this will be done within established campaign finance regulations and properly reported to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.
I also note that this particular question is curious, and I hope that future questions posed to candidates for local election are focused on issues and topics that are more important to Frankfort’s future and its opportunities.
Candidate Jason Keller did not respond to this week’s question.
