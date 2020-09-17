With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, The State Journal has resumed asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What changes, if any, should Frankfort make in its economic development strategy?
Layne Wilkerson
The number one issue facing the new mayor is how to successfully execute an economic development strategy that will minimize the effects of COVID-19, expand economic diversification beyond state government, oversee a citywide revitalization and increase our population to support our small businesses.
Now, more than ever, we need a mayor with a strong economic and investment background, and a strong leader with the ability to communicate a vision for our economic future.
The fallout from COVID-19, unfortunately, will dominate our economic development strategy in the near term. My priority will be to help our existing small businesses receive the support they need and that city finances are prudently managed. As a financial professional, I have the knowledge and experience to make tough decisions so that we come through this crisis stronger than neighboring communities.
We have become too reliant on state government for local jobs and to sustain our economy. I will create the “Remote Frankfort” initiative to recruit remote workers to move here and bring their jobs with them. We are now in the era of remote work and Frankfort’s quality of life has much to offer those seeking a less congested and less expensive place to live. Frankfort can become the “Zoom Town” of Kentucky.
Aside from Parcels B and C, several redevelopment projects are already in the works that, collectively, could transform our downtown by providing much-needed living space. This is encouraging. I will see that we build on this momentum and embark on a citywide revitalization that will make Frankfort a better place for all of us to live.
I believe our city is at a tipping point and future success is not assured. We need a leader who has the financial acumen, patience and vision to see us through to the other side.
Tommy Haynes
I agree in concept with the various economic development strategies currently underway and the city’s collaborative relationships with the Chamber, KCDC and DFI. I will review our work with these stakeholders with the intention of assessing the effectiveness of our current strategies and any need for refinement in strengthening collaborative efforts in achieving intended results.
COVID-19 and the related downturn in the economy have been especially hard for the business community, particularly small businesses. One of my priorities will be assisting local businesses with their efforts to recover from the effects of this pandemic and stabilizing our existing economy.
I will strongly promote entrepreneurship, including encouraging more small business start-ups and supporting existing small businesses. I propose a formal partnership with Kentucky State University to assist in these efforts. KSU would bring business expertise, grant-writing experience and perhaps funding for this effort. The university’s Land Grant program already provides services in this area.
I propose a stronger relationship with each of the major businesses in the area. City government must have frequent and detailed discussion with these businesses to ascertain how Frankfort can help these companies position themselves to provide more jobs and increase pay to their employees.
As Frankfort continues conversations about TIF projects and other funding strategies, like many citizens of Frankfort, I maintain aspirations of rebuilding a convention and exhibition center — consistent with our needs. I believe the Frankfort community yearns for high school graduations in Frankfort and basketball tournaments in Frankfort and for our city to again attract other convention type business to Frankfort. In addition to bringing outside people, business and money to Frankfort, a project like this would boost Frankfort’s community pride.
Frankfort has all the characteristics needed to attract economic development. I feel confident that, as mayor, the city commissioners and I will be successful in this venture.
Tommy believes in the “ concept “ - parroting the title name of special interest groups - KCDC, DFI and the Chamber as saviors isn’t reflective of what the service of government is expected for its citizens. Those groups are for oligarch developers to capitalize while destroying our green space and environment that should be conserved for our children and grandchildren. Where’s the phrase : “ sustainable economy and moral society?” You don’t hear candidates say it because the developers haven’t taught them to repeat it .
