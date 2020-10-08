The State Journal continues its question-and-answer series with Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidates.
This week’s question: What, if anything, should city government do to combat climate change?
Tommy Haynes
As a progressive city, Frankfort should be an active participant in global efforts to combat climate change. One needs only to point to the recent wildfires on the west coast and the increasing intensity of storms in the Southeastern U.S. to understand the impact of climate change on the lives of citizens. Everyone must join in efforts to preserve this world for future generations.
As mayor, my first action will be to consult with entities such as the Kentucky Climate Consortium at the University of Kentucky to get an assessment of comprehensive data they have gathered on factors impacting climate change at the local level, and to seek possible proactive steps that Frankfort might take to combat this issue. The feasibility of alternative energy sources for city-owned facilities should be explored.
Likewise, the city’s motor vehicle fleet should be reviewed for possible conversions to electric powered vehicles where practical. This also applies to vehicles used by law enforcement, and I will ask the chief of police to determine if the police fleet has assessed the most efficient utilization of energy with respect to their vehicles.
I believe Frankfort must utilize its leadership position in the community to promote not only an awareness of the effects of climate change, but the positive outcomes that will come from a community effort to mitigate this issue. That promotion would include our youth by seeking their ideas on what Frankfort needs to do to address climate change in our city.
Frankfort is fortunate in having a municipal-owned utility company in the Frankfort Plant Board. The mayor and city commission should work with these professionals in addressing our concerns with climate change. Climate change is an issue that we cannot afford to ignore. We must preserve our planet for our children and grandchildren.
Layne Wilkerson
Considering the global scale of climate change, Frankfort’s efforts may seem negligible. Yet there are things the city can do to help solve local problems that, fortunately, also help the world combat climate change.
For example, one of my campaign themes is economic and population growth, specifically targeting remote workers and state government commuters to relocate to Frankfort to live closer to their work. This approach will increase our population and decrease the amount of time workers spend in their cars, thereby decreasing emissions that contribute to climate change. It is a win-win.
The city can also adopt renewable energy technologies. Eventually, technological improvements will make energy efficient or renewal energy sources the most cost-effective alternative. As mayor, I will be mindful of spending our tax dollars and always looking for areas of cost improvements. If implementing green technology saves the city money, particularly in future expenses, that is another win-win.
Another win-win would be adding a Level 3 charging station for electric vehicles at a downtown location. Having a super fast charging station would attract electric vehicle drivers who might not ordinarily stop in Frankfort. Once here, these tourists and can eat and shop in our downtown while their car charges, adding to our local economy.
Although daunting, I remain optimistic that a combination of technological innovation and economics will eventually reduce the human contributions to climate change. As mayor, I will work to implement proven strategies to reduce our local carbon emissions and increase the sustainability of our city, particularly strategies that save our city money now and in the future.
As the capital of Kentucky, Frankfort should be a model of sustainability. It can be good for our city and the planet.
