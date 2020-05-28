In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question for mayoral candidates: What will be your top priorities when making appointments to the Frankfort Plant Board?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Tommy Haynes
As a company, FPB now confronts challenges not present two years ago. In May 2019, the FPB joined KYMEA, a consortium with ten other municipal utilities to broker cheaper energy. This contractual association requires the board and staff to be more cognizant of factors and variables that impact electrical utility rates, as well as the financial viability of the company. Previously, KU controlled the city’s utility rates. However, through KYMEA, Frankfort and the other municipal utility companies’ actions directly impact rates. Additionally, other competing interests are vying to provide Frankfort citizens’ cable and internet services. For many of Frankfort’s long-time residents, the FPB is synonymous with television cable. Now many residents, particularly our younger citizens opt for streaming video services. Moreover, water quality and resource demands will only become more critical.
All areas under the FPB’s purview face new “norms” requiring a board with diverse experience and expertise. The board needs financial and economic analysis experience, and management and legal experience. Experience in the electrical energy market would also be helpful. Additionally, two essential fundamentals critical for potential nominees are an understanding of the operating parameters of public and quasi-public bodies, and the ability to work as a team. This collective experience would address the demands of FPB by setting policies that steer management into a proactive and comprehensive plan of action that addresses the needs of residence, business and industry.
Frankfort is fortunate to own its utilities. As a policy-making body, the Board of Directors sets the tone and direction for supplying vital services to Frankfort. A team of diverse policy-oriented minds working in concert with a professional, experienced staff is best for keeping the community informed on current developments in the electrical, water, cable-telecom, internet and security industries and protecting the interests of ratepayers.
Jason Keller
Frankfort Plant Board is essentially the backbone of much of our local infrastructure. It is critical that this team be well staffed with individuals coming from diverse backgrounds due to the breadth of services they provide.
The skills that I view as most necessary in 2020 for appointments are business acumen, knowledge of existing as well as emerging technology, change management and industry experience. We must have an organization that not only provides our day to day services but is helping prepare our city for the future.
We need individuals cognizant not only of the needs of our citizens but also that of the businesses that rely on their services as well. We need more “bridge builders” in our community so that way we can operate as one community ready to adapt to ever changing world. That is who I am and that is the quality of individual I will seek to appoint to the board.
We will End the Era of Inaction together because as President Truman said, "It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit."
Stewart Perkins
Well like I said before, we ought to generate our own electricity. We have two running dams in Frankfort, plus we have big hills around here. We can put up windmills and generate our own electricity. I think they’re a little bit too high. They overcharge us, like TV. That’s $90 I think we shouldn’t have to pay. I believe we should generate our own electricity. I’m wanting to start a tree farm and grow our own trees. We don’t have to buy anything from anybody else. I’d like to try to teach people how to garden and can.
Layne Wilkerson
The Frankfort Plant Board is the community’s asset, and everyone should have a voice. The first mission should always be to deliver reliable utilities at the lowest possible cost to ratepayers. Frankfort is fortunate to have control over our utilities, and it will allow us to better compete in the future.
When it is time to appoint a new director to the Frankfort Plant Board, my priority will be to address areas of expertise that may be lacking. Once areas of need are determined, I will seek candidates with those backgrounds first. There should be some base level of knowledge and perspective to help guide the organization and staff.
We need a board that can anticipate and adapt to rapidly changing consumer needs. This is especially true of the internet, cable, telephone and security services. Emphasis will be placed on candidates who understand the importance of world-class internet capabilities so Frankfort can better compete for workers, jobs and residents.
Next will be whether the new member would balance the board to reflect the makeup of the community so that we have a mixture of viewpoints from throughout the city. An understanding of how we can best serve the needs of the entire community will be critical.
My goal for the Frankfort Plant Board is to have a well-functioning board of directors that represents the entire community and focuses on FPB’s primary mission of managing our utilities at a reasonable cost.
Rodney Williams
One of the most significant and consequential responsibilities a mayor has in a city manager form of government is to identify and recruit talented people within our community to serve on boards and other commissions. For the most part, these people volunteer their time and talents in order to make their best effort to have a positive impact on Frankfort. One of the most important boards Frankfort’s mayor makes appointments to is the Frankfort Plant Board (FPB). Because FPB is a publicly owned municipal utility providing vital services to the Frankfort community with close to $200 million in assets (net of accumulated depreciation) and an annual operating budget of over $100 million, the makeup of its five-member board is critical to its operation.
As Frankfort’s next mayor my top priority in making FPB appointments, as well as all other board appointments, is to consider what the board’s needs are at that particular time. For example, the professional and educational background of the board needs to include at least one individual in finance and budgeting, at least one individual in civil engineering and at least one individual with a legal background. Also, I believe that all members of the FPB must be well known throughout the Frankfort community with a great deal of personal and professional integrity and credibility. When making difficult policy decisions dealing with changing business models and significant financial obligations a board member’s credibility will serve the organization and the community well.
As a public utility company FPB’s management and stability are vital to Frankfort’s future. As mayor I pledge to present FPB board appointments for the city commission to consider in a timely manner with women and men in our community that are committed to FPB’s mission to provide electricity, water and telecommunications services at the lowest possible cost and the highest level of service delivery.
They could significantly have said more with less verbosity if they competed in a sing-off of “ Dream a little dream of me!”
