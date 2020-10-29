This week The State Journal concludes its question-and-answer series with Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidates.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Why should Frankfort vote for you?
Layne Wilkerson
If Frankfort is going to thrive, the next few years are critical. We need to minimize the effects of COVID-19, diversify our economy away from state government and grow our population. We need a citywide revitalization and a renewed emphasis on quality-of-life issues.
I have offered plans for all of these and will work to implement these plans.
As an experienced money manager and business owner, I will work to ensure Frankfort is on secure financial footing and that our local businesses are supported and promoted. Further, I know what it means to set goals, delegate responsibility and measure progress. As mayor, I will keep track of our public projects, keep the progress moving and keep the public informed every step of the way.
Frankfort can count on me to work well with others to get things accomplished. To meet Frankfort’s challenges, we need a mayor to build bridges between many diverse individuals and groups. We need a commitment to public outreach, inclusion and communication. My experience leading multiple nonprofit boards and working with hundreds of diverse clients has helped me develop listening skills, empathy and the ability to work well as a team. This is a skill set we need right now.
I believe it is time that we reassert ourselves as the capital city of Kentucky, regain our mojo and become competitive with other cities in the state. Now more than ever, Frankfort needs a fresh perspective in City Hall. I hope voters agree and cast their vote for me for mayor. To learn more about my campaign, please visit www.LayneWilkerson.com.
Finally, thanks to The State Journal for giving us the opportunity to share our views and policies every week.
Tommy Haynes
I must begin my response to this question by expressing my high regard and respect for Layne Wilkerson. Frankfort is fortunate to have had four highly capable and dedicated citizens run for mayor and to now have two good candidates to choose from.
I hold Layne in high esteem and feel he would do a fine job. However, I believe that in these tenuous times of uncertainty in so many areas and transition on so many levels, I will be the better mayor for Frankfort. I believe my strengths come from my life experiences, my leadership roles in a variety of endeavors and my community service and achievements.
Although the mayor is acknowledged as the official representative of Frankfort, he or she is only one-fifth of the governing city commission. Therefore, the mayor is challenged with leading and fostering consensus among the commission to move Frankfort forward. Likewise, the mayor is challenged with cultivating a harmonious work environment between the commission and city personnel that motivates staff and respects our city manager form of governance.
I believe that my personality and my approach to leadership are suited to meet both of these challenges. I am a proven problem solver; and having served in the military, in an executive position with the state and as a local elected official, I understand the ins and outs of government. My record of active participation and election to leadership positions in a variety of organizations attest to my ability to connect with a diverse group of people. That participation has shown me how to assemble and unite in teams to accomplish goals for the greater good of the body.
I’m blessed to be in the position to run and would be honored to be your full-time mayor. TEAM – Together Everyone Accomplishes More!
