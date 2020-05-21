In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort city commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Would you vote to rescind the Fairness Ordinance passed by the city commission in 2013? Why or why not?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Layne Wilkerson
I would not vote to rescind the Fairness Ordinance. I am proud that Frankfort was one of the earliest cities in the commonwealth to adopt such an ordinance. I supported it passing in 2013, I support it now, and I will continue to support it in the future.
Speaking of the future, let us look forward instead of backwards, hopefully to to a day when discrimination is no longer an issue in our community. Now more than ever, we truly are all in this together.
Once Frankfort moves into a post-pandemic world, the opportunity will exist to attract new residents and tourists who seek our city’s scale, comfort and charm. The Fairness Ordinance sends a message to outsiders that we are a welcoming community that respects diversity of all types, regardless of a person’s race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
My goal is to make Frankfort a more desirable and prosperous place to live for everyone, and a negative perception will hurt. Being closed-minded means being closed for business.
The passing of the Fairness Ordinance helped move Frankfort one more step into the 21st century. As mayor, I intend to lead us the rest of the way by improving our quality of life, economy, and image. On June 23, vote for the future, not the past.
Tommy Haynes
I believe the Fairness Ordinance was necessary and would not vote to rescind the ordinance. I firmly believe in a policy that protects the rights of all individuals to be free from discrimination in housing, employment, public accommodation and all other areas.
I was a city commissioner in 2013 when this ordinance was passed and it received much scrutiny and debate. I welcomed all of the debates and after listening to all sides of the arguments, it became apparent that a Fairness Ordinance was needed. For me, the argument centered around should Frankfort allow discrimination to take place within our city without a means for it to be challenged, a means to address discriminatory allegations and a means for resolution to occur.
An added benefit of the debates and scrutiny associated with the passing of this ordinance was that it helped increase many citizens’ awareness and understanding of the treatment of the LGBT community and it cleared up a lot of misunderstandings. Those dynamics provided fertile ground where “empathy” could grow within this community. I believe that growth has and continues to happen.
As a city, I believe that we should continue to promote mutual understanding and respect among all persons and not focus on one’s outward appearance or other differences. It will be my goal as mayor to rely on the letter and the spirit of this ordinance to take advantage of the diversity of our citizens to help move Frankfort forward.
Jason Keller
Yes, we need the Fairness Ordinance. We still have a long way to go to ensure basic human rights and dignity in our nation. It is more relevant in our city as issues with housing availability continue to persist.
For those who don’t remember or weren't around, it was a close call and almost didn’t get done. Luckily, then-Commissioner Tommy Haynes and another detractor changed their vote after some prodding.
Ensuring basic human rights is a space where the government, and your elected leaders, should be actively engaged. We can’t afford to step back! You can’t afford more years of Rodney Williams telling you the private sector will bring us all the solutions. It isn’t their job, and it’s another reason why the job of mayor shouldn’t be his.
Corporations didn’t bring the Civil Rights Act, Equal Opportunity, de-segregation, protections for workers and a host of other pivotal changes. People like you had to fight for them, they lost their jobs over them; they are STILL losing their lives for them. Leaders of action had to support these movements and voters like you must demand it at the ballot box.
Last year I listened to a U.S. senator tell the story of his parents looking for a home in New Jersey. They had to have a white couple look at houses for them because whenever they would try to look at houses they were told those homes were no longer for sale. We can’t allow this to happen here in any form.
You deserve basic human dignity and in our city we will continue to move forward under my leadership and that of the new commissioners you elect. Frankfort won’t be a leader in the commonwealth because of the Capitol building; it can come from City Hall as well.
Rodney Williams
Personally, I haven’t had one person ask me about this during the campaign process. That tells me the community isn’t concerned with an issue that was discussed and decided on seven years ago.
But to answer the question directly I’m not aware of any reason that myself and the next Board of Commissioners would vote to rescind the ordinance. I believe that since the ordinance was passed in 2013 there have been a total of four complaints brought forward by citizens and those dealt with housing discrimination claims due to race.
The great majority of the discussion that took place in drafting and passing the ordinance was centered around trying to prevent discrimination based on one’s sexual orientation. That’s a laudable goal, but I’m proud to know that we live in a very diverse community with diverse backgrounds, diverse nationalities, diverse world views and diverse lifestyles.
As Frankfort’s next mayor, I will call out any instance of discrimination for any reason. Although our community is not perfect, the great majority of Frankfort residents are kind toward each other, and that’s something we should all be proud of. But we need to use our diversity and inclusiveness as a means to be more inviting to other families and organizations to become a part of our community.
As I’ve stated previously, in my line of work in the banking industry I work with entrepreneurs, families and business owners every day that make decisions to either invest in Frankfort or take their resources and talents elsewhere. The right leader can point out our advantages and encourage more and more of those people to start choosing Frankfort. As evidenced by our stagnant population growth and stagnant household income growth, not enough of those families and organizations are currently choosing Frankfort.
Candidate Stewart Perkins did not respond to this week’s question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.