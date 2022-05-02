The asphalt base on Second Street from Bridge Street through the Shelby Street intersection has been laid and these two blocks are now open to traffic.

According to TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, Pace Contracting's paving subcontractor, H.G. Mays Corp., completed the paving in that area recently.

050222 Second Street

The asphalt base on Second Street from Bridge Street through the Shelby Street intersection has been laid and these two blocks are now open to traffic. (Photo submitted)

The Second Street intersections with Bridge Street, Steele Street and Shelby Street will be controlled by all-way STOP signs. The traffic signal at Second Street and Bridge Street will go into operation at a future date.  

The contractor will continue working in the Second Street block between Shelby Street and Capital Avenue. This work will include demolition, storm drainage, curb and gutter and sidewalk and this block is closed to through traffic while local access is being maintained. The detour includes Capital Avenue, Third Street and Shelby Street.

Beginning next week, the contractor will start working along Capital Avenue to install a large rain garden on the west (Gooch House) side of Capital Avenue, which will require the closure of the southbound right-turn only lane and the adjacent through lane.

Once work begins on Capital Avenue and until the project is substantially complete and open to traffic on Aug. 1, the number and/or width of traffic lanes will be reduced. Through traffic on Capital Avenue will be maintained at a minimum of one lane in each direction to allow the contractor and FPB Electric crews to perform the necessary work while allowing traffic to continue using Capital Avenue.

The sidewalk area in front of City Hall will be completed after the City Hall entrances facing Second Street are made ADA-accessible (Americans with Disabilities Act) by way of a city-funded project. The ADA improvements have begun with demolition of the old sidewalk, steps, entrances and landscaping. Access to City Hall will be from the back parking lot.  

FPB Electric crews continue to coordinate with the contractor to install buried conduit that will provide electricity to the new street lights. They have completed burying conduit on Second Street between Bridge Street and Capital Avenue and will move to Capital Avenue to bury conduit for the street lights on Capital Avenue between Second Street and the Capital Avenue bridge.  

The contractor has scheduled two subcontractors to begin work in the next few weeks. The first will install landscaping trees and plants along the project between Taylor Avenue and Steele Street, including Bridge Street. The second will install brick pavers between Taylor Avenue and Shelby Street, including Bridge Street.

The City has created a way for people to keep up with the overall status of the project by using #trackthetiger on the City of Frankfort Facebook page. For more information, visit the project website at www.frankfort.ky.gov/TIGER

This project will be impacting the numerous businesses located adjacent to the project. These businesses are located along Second Street, Bridge Street, Capital Avenue, and East/West Main streets. In particular, sections of Second Street and Bridge Street will be closed from time to time to through traffic. The contractor is required to provide local access to these businesses.
 
Despite this local access, there will be occasional parking restrictions. The city will be working with the contractor to ensure local access and maximize available parking as construction activity permits. The city will be coordinating with other agencies to publicize that these businesses are open and need your support.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription