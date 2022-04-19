The Second Street TIGER grant project has updated its progress report.

Pace Contracting has indicated that asphalt paving on Second Street between Bridge Street and Shelby Street will not occur this week as planned. It will take place next week starting Monday.  

The contractor has completed all storm drainage and most of the curb and gutter and sidewalk between Bridge Street and Shelby Street. The sidewalk has been completed on the north side of Second Street between Bridge Street and Shelby Street and is being used by pedestrians. Demolition work has moved into the block of Second Street between Shelby Street and Capital Avenue.

TIGER grant 2.jpg

Residents look at preliminary designs for the TIGER Grant project on West Second Street in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

The sidewalk area in front of City Hall will be completed after the City Hall entrances facing Second Street are made ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible by way of a city-funded project. The ADA improvements have begun with demolition of the old sidewalk, steps, entrances and landscaping. Access to City Hall will be from the back parking lot.

The three blocks of Second Street between Bridge Street and Capital Avenue and the two blocks of Shelby Street between Battle Alley and Third Street are closed to through traffic while local access is being maintained. The detour includes Capital Avenue, Third Street, Fourth Street, Conway Street and Ewing Street.

FPB Electric crews continue to coordinate with the contractor to install buried conduit that will provide electricity to the street lights and electrical outlets that will be on the street light poles. They have completed their work between Bridge Street and Shelby Street and have moved into the block between Shelby Street and Capital Avenue.

The contractor has scheduled two subcontractors to begin work in the next few weeks. The first will install landscaping trees and plants along the project between Taylor Avenue and Bridge Street, including Bridge Street. The second will install brick pavers between Taylor Avenue and Shelby Street, including Bridge Street.

The City has created a way for people to keep up with the overall status of the project by using #trackthetiger on the City of Frankfort Facebook page.

This project will be impacting the numerous businesses located adjacent to the project. These businesses are located along Second Street, Bridge Street, Capital Avenue and East/West Main streets. In particular, sections of Second Street and Bridge Street will be closed from time to time to through traffic. 

The contractor is required to provide local access to these businesses. Despite this local access, there will be occasional parking restrictions. The city will be working with the contractor to ensure local access and maximize available parking as construction activity permits. The city will be coordinating with other agencies to publicize that these businesses are open and need the community’s support.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription