Over 30 people showed up in the rain to support recently fired City Manager Keith Parker at a rally organized partly by City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge.
Parker himself attended the rally and defended his 17-month tenure as city manager.
“Today, I want to tell you all that they (the mayor commissioners who voted to fire him) act like they’re protecting me with confidentiality,” Parker said. “They’re protecting themselves. They did it without cause so they wouldn’t be judged on what they tried to trump up on me. I’ll say today that they can release any information they want. Confidentiality is not my concern. That’s their concern."
He said that he welcomes any member of the three-vote block that voted him out “without cause” — Mayor Bill May and commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman — to explain their decision to fire him. May has gone on the record stating that “without cause” doesn’t mean there wasn’t a reason for Parker’s termination.
Still, Parker wants to hear more from the mayor and commissioners.
“If they do, I’m ready,” Parker said. “Every time they talk, they dig a deeper hole.”
Parker thanked those in attendance, and told them that he hopes they support current interim City Manager Tom Russell in his work. Russell was named interim manager by the commission on Thursday in a 4-1 vote. Waldridge was the only “no” vote.
Waldridge, who has been a vocal supporter of Parker throughout the week, compained that she still wasn’t privy to any information that warranted the 3-2 vote to terminate Parker.
“Even if there was evidence, why don’t I have it as a city commissioner?” Waldridge asked. “I should have that information. Right now all I can go on is what I’ve seen: Keith’s excellent service on many levels.”
She claimed that the mayor has been planning with Whisman to oust Parker for months, an accusation the mayor has previously denied in commission meetings.
Whisman, in response to a State Journal survey of commission candidates on the November ballot, said that he wishes he could speak more about Parker’s firing but can’t due to state law.
“I wish that I could divulge the facts of the case as I know would change the perspective of many,” he wrote. “I'm confident that when all the facts come to light that people will agree the right choice was made."
Michael Fitzpatrick, a former city employee, and Delvin Azofeifa, who ran for the city commission in 2018, both spoke at the rally and helped coordinate it on Facebook.
“I appreciate the way that she stood up to the mayor, stood up to the opposition that was trying to get rid of our city manager with no cause,” Azofeifa said of Waldridge. “To them, it’s not a big deal to pay Mr. Parker a $70k severance. But that’s our taxpayer money. We need to get rid of them.”
Parker's severance package calls for him to be paid his full base salary for six months.
Waldridge said at the rally that she hopes voters weigh commissioner candidates’ support for rehiring Parker when they vote in the Nov. 3 election.
City commission candidates Harry Carver and Leesa Unger attended, with Waldridge noting that candidate Diane Strong also expressed her support. All candidates for mayor and commission recently weighed in on the decision in response to a recent State Journal survey.
“I am Team Parker,” Waldridge said. “I think he should return when the new commission comes — period. I think it’s time to undo some of what this commission has done.”
