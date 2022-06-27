Ten talented senior adults will get the chance to shine as part of the third annual Lexington Seniors Got Talent variety show at the Lexington Opera House on Aug. 11. The show is being produced by the Morning Pointe Foundation in conjunction with Morning Pointe Senior Living.

Morning Pointe Foundation logo.png

Auditions for Seniors Got Talent Lexington are going on now through July 15 for in-person or online auditions. All of the details for locations, times and how to upload a video of a senior performance can be found at www.morningpointefoundation.com/seniorsgottalent.

Participants are not required to be Morning Pointe residents; anyone 62 years of age or older may apply. Acts showcasing talents of all kinds are welcome but should not exceed three minutes in length. Ten seniors will ultimately be selected to perform in the show.

The grand finale of Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Lexington will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Lexington Opera House featuring local celebrity judges including Whit Whitaker, performing artist and executive director of the historic Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center; Austin Robinson, owner and director of Edge Music Therapy LLC, as well as Lyndy Franklin Smith, who co-founded The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) alongside her husband, Jeromy.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners. The overall winner will receive $500.

Tickets for the grand finale may be purchased at the door for $25 or online in advance at lexingtonoperahouse.com. Tickets will go on sale in early July.

Those interested in VIP sponsorships should contact Morning Pointe Foundation Executive Director Miranda Perez by telephone at 423-238-5330.

