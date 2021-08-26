August looks like it could be a record month for COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 220 new cases of the virus since its last report on Monday.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,039 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
“Franklin County has reported 718 cases thus far this month, with nearly 200 coming in this week that still need to be reviewed,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “In January, we reported 1,205 cases, our highest month to date. August is shaping up to be in close running with January of 2021.”
Franklin County currently has 228 active cases, and Parker said data shows the county has been averaging about 200 active cases every day this month.
Parker also has advice on how to slow the spread of COVID — get vaccinated, wear a mask and spread facts.
“Being fully vaccinated makes you less likely to catch COVID-19, and if you do end up getting it, it makes you far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization,” she said. “Kentucky’s hospitals are reporting they are reaching full capacity, so the more we can do to ease the burden on our medical providers, the better all of Kentucky will be.”
The health department will be at the Western Hills-Franklin County football game today at FCHS. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
“Please consider coming by and talking to us about your concerns if you are not vaccinated,” Parker said.
Vaccine information is also available at kycovid19.ky.gov or by calling the health department at 502-564-7647. FCHD has the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Parker said ways for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to slow the outbreak of COVID is by wearing a face covering in crowded public places, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We’ve tried carrots, and these dang fools are not going to comply. It’s time for the sticks, er ah, mandates. It’s past time for our local government to mandate that all the employees, all the police officers, all public servants, all office workers, and everybody else that works for government and pulls a government check, to get vaccinated as a requirement for continued employment. I’m not sure how we’re going to enforce it with the police officers, which seem to be some of the worst offenders. And they have guns. Might be a little dicey…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.