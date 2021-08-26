August looks like it could be a record month for COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Health Department reported 220 new cases of the virus since its last report on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,039 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

082721.COVID graphic.jpg

“Franklin County has reported 718 cases thus far this month, with nearly 200 coming in this week that still need to be reviewed,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “In January, we reported 1,205 cases, our highest month to date. August is shaping up to be in close running with January of 2021.”

Franklin County currently has 228 active cases, and Parker said data shows the county has been averaging about 200 active cases every day this month.

Parker also has advice on how to slow the spread of COVID — get vaccinated, wear a mask and spread facts.

“Being fully vaccinated makes you less likely to catch COVID-19, and if you do end up getting it, it makes you far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization,” she said. “Kentucky’s hospitals are reporting they are reaching full capacity, so the more we can do to ease the burden on our medical providers, the better all of Kentucky will be.”

The health department will be at the Western Hills-Franklin County football game today at FCHS. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

“Please consider coming by and talking to us about your concerns if you are not vaccinated,” Parker said.

Vaccine information is also available at kycovid19.ky.gov or by calling the health department at 502-564-7647. FCHD has the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Parker said ways for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to slow the outbreak of COVID is by wearing a face covering in crowded public places, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

“Finally, please help fight the misinformation about COVID-19, including the vaccine, by spreading facts,” Parker said, suggesting going to the website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html to learn more about myths and facts of the virus.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription