One of the lesser known great Kentucky stories is that of the level-line multiplying gear fishing reel, generally known as the Kentucky Reel and the forerunner of today’s modern baitcasting reels.
More than 200 years ago, Kentucky was and still is a fisherman’s paradise. Early settlers found the fish to be abundant in Kentucky’s waters, with large numbers of black bass found in the rivers and streams of central Kentucky. Thus the bass became an important early source of both food and sport for Kentuckians.
Early bass fishing in Kentucky was stream fishing, and James A. Henshall, author of the Book of the Black Bass (1881), wrote that this style of fishing “constituted” the pleasure and perfection of bass angling. Three towns, all located on high-quality streams, and settled early in Kentucky history, figure prominently in the story of early bass fishing in Kentucky and the birth of the Kentucky Reel: Paris, Cynthiana and Frankfort.
The anglers who came to Kentucky after the Revolutionary War were eager to catch the black bass that were so abundant; however they soon discovered that the fishing tackle and techniques they were familiar with were not well suited to the challenges of their new environment. What anglers really needed was a multiplying reel, one that was geared so that its spool rotated multiple times with each turn of the reel’s crank.
Multiplying reels made it possible to cast a baited hook farther because the line flowed more freely off the reel’s spool. Over time, an ideal gear ratio of a multiplying reel used for bass fishing was found to be four-to-one; which meant that the reel’s spool rotated four times with every turn of the reel’s crank. Multiplying reels also offered another important advantage over single-action reels — a faster retrieve. If a hooked bass decided to charge, the angler could keep a tight line on a darting, acrobatic fish.
Kentucky is where the practice of casting live bait originated. This technique and the Kentucky Reel that it spawned, revolutionized the sport of angling forever. Kentuckians made design improvements and elevated the level of precision craftsmanship to a fine art, so much so that it became one of the ways in which the state was identified worldwide.
Kentucky Reels were handmade, produced before the introduction of interchangeable parts, so each reel was a unique creation. No two had the same dimensions and they were assembled one at a time. These early reelmakers, George W. Snyder (1810), Frankfort's own J.F. and B.F. Meek (1835) and B.C. Milam (1880), and others were all trained in fields that required precision engineering, watchmakers, jewelers, locksmiths and silversmiths.
The reels were highly prized and are highly collectible still today. Fashionable gentlemen of the 19th century ordered and fished with custom-made reels, which were often engraved with the owner’s full name.
At a very special evening at Liberty Hall on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5-7 p.m., authors William Hinkebein and Art Lander will read from and discuss their new book, "A Brief History of Baitcasting, Bass Fishing, and the Kentucky Reel" (published Whitefish Press, 2022).
The story of Mason Brown figures prominently into the Kentucky Reel story because in 1835 Judge Brown prevailed upon his watchmaker friend and fishing companion, Jonathan Fleming Meek (JF Meek) to make him a better fishing reel!
Mason Brown was the son of John Brown, Kentucky's first Senator and served as a circuit court judge and Kentucky's first Secretary of State. Brown was also an avid outdoorsman and was quoted as saying his, "soul was filled with joy," as he fished with the revolutionary reel.
Tickets for this special evening are available for $30 at www.libertyhall.org and include hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and a signed copy of the new 142-page lavishly illustrated book. The new history is a wonderful companion to the superb Crafting & Casting Exhibit at the Capital City Museum. The event is part of the Old Reel Collectors (ORCA) annual meeting which is being held in Frankfort from Sept. 22-24.
