One of the lesser known great Kentucky stories is that of the level-line multiplying gear fishing reel, generally known as the Kentucky Reel and the forerunner of today’s modern baitcasting reels.

More than 200 years ago, Kentucky was and still is a fisherman’s paradise. Early settlers found the fish to be abundant in Kentucky’s waters, with large numbers of black bass found in the rivers and streams of central Kentucky. Thus the bass became an important early source of both food and sport for Kentuckians. 

Reel
B.F. Meek

B.F. Meek
"A Brief History of Baitcasting, Bass Fishing, and the Kentucky Reel"
Art Lander Jr.

Art Lander Jr.
William Hinkebein

William Hinkebein

Tags

