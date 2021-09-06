Ky. River

The man, who the Franklin County Coroner said likely drowned to death, was in his late 50s. Boaters discovered his body Saturday afternoon on the Kentucky River near the mouth of Benson Creek, pictured above. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Preliminary reports from an autopsy conducted on Monday morning indicate that a man found floating in the Kentucky River on Saturday drowned to death.

"Everything is consistent with drowning," Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said.

The coroner added that the preliminary autopsy indicated that the man did not suffer from any trauma inflicted by another person before his death.

The man was in his late 50s, Harrod said.

A toxicology report is pending, and Harrod said that the final autopsy report won't be completed for another 12 to 14 weeks.

Harrod said that he has confirmed the identity of the man, but is still trying to make contact with next of kin before releasing his name.

Boaters discovered the body in the river near the mouth of Benson Creek Saturday at 12:10 p.m. Harrod pronounced the man dead at 1:06 p.m.

The recovery of the body took place at the Benson Valley Boat Ramp.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription