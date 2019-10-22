Tickets are on sale for the inaugural “Taste of the Trace” benefit for CASA of the Bluegrass at Buffalo Trace Distillery on Friday, Nov. 8.
The event will include food by Bourbon N. Toulouse and That Place Catering; libations by Buffalo Trace, West Sixth Brewery and Rising Sons Winery; live music from Little Larry’s Chicago; and an interactive axe-throwing pop-up by Battle Axes. VIP tours of Buffalo Trace Distillery will also take place throughout the night, according to a news release.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Bluegrass is a nonprofit composed of volunteers who advocate for children in the family court system. The volunteers provide judges with independent information to help court systems work to improve each child’s future.
In 2018, 3,514 children out of 26,237 in the family court system had the help of a CASA volunteer, the release states. Currently, there are 1,112 trained CASA volunteers working throughout the state. Statistics show CASA volunteers aid in reducing the amount of time a child is in the foster care system and increase their likelihood of finding a safe, permanent home.
Tickets are on sale now for “Taste of the Trace” at casaofthebluegrass.org. All proceeds go directly to CASA of the Bluegrass and will help serve children across Central Kentucky, the release states.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at midnight at the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse at Buffalo Trace Distillery, 113 Great Buffalo Trace in Frankfort.
For more information about the event, check out the event’s Facebook page or visit casaofthebluegrass.org.