Two Frankfort artists have been named to the Loretto Artist Residency Program for the summer and fall by the Kentucky Foundation for Women (KFW).

KFW partners with the Sisters of Loretto and residencies span one to three weeks at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. Residents will be provided with housing, a food stipend and the option of studio space.

Lucy Azubuike

Lucy Azubuike
101519_FRANK_Betty Beshoar02_cv.jpg

Betty Beshoar

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription