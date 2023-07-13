Two Frankfort artists have been named to the Loretto Artist Residency Program for the summer and fall by the Kentucky Foundation for Women (KFW).
KFW partners with the Sisters of Loretto and residencies span one to three weeks at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. Residents will be provided with housing, a food stipend and the option of studio space.
Local artists Lucy Azubuike and Betty Beshoar will be among the residents.
Azubuike, a visual artist and photographer, plans to continue her tree arts exploration project with the trees at the Loretto campus. Her photography digitally enhances “found” art in trees and explores similarities between humans and nature, particularly the devaluation of both women and nature in a patriarchal society. “While women try to conceal the violence inflicted on them, trees reflect these inhuman treatments without reservations,” she said. Her work is intended to uplift, inspire and strengthen viewers.
Beshoar is an artist, painter and environmental activist. Her work addresses social justice by showing the beauty of the local landscape while raising awareness of the degradation occurring at the same time. She plans to use the residency to prepare pieces for an upcoming exhibit.
Residencies are for artists who have demonstrated achievement in creating work high in artistic merit that is based on social justice issues/concerns. KFW partnered with the Sisters of Loretto, whose mission centers on working for justice and acting for peace.
The Loretto Residency program is open to feminist social change artists and writers who reside in Kentucky. Artists with varied backgrounds, worldviews, cultural heritages, and sexual orientations were encouraged to apply. KFW is committed to making the residency program accessible to a wide range of women, trans and nonbinary people regardless of age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, educational level, economic condition, or geographic origin.
“The Artist Residency program offers a chance for feminist artists to create, contemplate, and build community in a peaceful setting. The Sisters of Loretto share our vision of a more just world. Residents will share ideas, make connections and gain inspiration that will offer a new path toward a better world,” said Sharon LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women.
The Kentucky Foundation for Women is a private foundation formed in 1985 by Louisville writer Sallie Bingham. Its mission is to promote positive social change by supporting varied feminist expression in the arts.
