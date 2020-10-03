A rally in support of police drew a crowd of more than 100 to the Old Capitol lawn on Saturday.
It also drew heavy criticism from a group of peaceful protesters, many of whom helped organize a large Black Lives Matter march in June in the wake of the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Attendees crowded the Old Capitol lawn starting around 10 a.m., many donned in apparel sporting either the “thin blue line” flag design or the American flag.
Both of Franklin County’s top law enforcement officials — Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire and Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams, who spoke at the event — attended.
At the event’s end around 11 a.m., a group of about 25 protesters showed up but were barred by State Police from entering the Old Capitol grounds until noon.
'I’m here to back the blue'
The event featured three local speakers, Frankfort Bluebackers co-founders Maurice Spaulding and Delvin Azofeifa as well as Adams.
Adams, who has worked for FPD for 21 years, lamented that fewer people appear to be interested in becoming police officers. He encouraged attendees to thank officers who are working to protect them.
He also noted that social justice and support for police don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
“It’s OK to support social justice and support your local police department,” Adams said. “We know that we have had a long history of racial injustice, but these officers … want to work in a system that is just and treats people fairly. They want more training, they want to separate out bad officers, but they need your continued support.”
Azofeifa, a Frankfort resident who is a teacher in Fayette County and ran unsuccessfully for the city commission in 2018, criticized calls to “defund the police.” He compared the essential need for police to the need for police officers.
He also criticized some in the pro-police movement who jumped to try to justify the infamous police killing of George Floyd.
“What happened to George Floyd was disgusting, repugnant and reprehensible,” Azofeifa said. “There are some who minimize this crime … by describing his drug use and criminal history as if a citizen deserves an extrajudicial execution by the state.”
Like other speakers, Azofeifa said he believes the vast majority of police officers go into their line of work with good intentions.
“Unapologetically, I back the blue,” Azofeifa said.
Frankfort natives Gina Rigsby and Debbie Fisher, who are sisters, attended the event, citing their father’s service in law enforcement as a reason they “back the blue.” Rigsby also said that she recently retired from an administrative role with the Kentucky State Police.
“It’s a difficult job and they need support,” Rigsby said.
After the event Spaulding and fellow Frankfort Bluebackers co-founders Mike Fitzpatrick and Louis Mitchell expounded on their organization’s purpose.
When asked about the Blue Lives Matter movement, which began in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the organizers said they weren’t necessarily saying “Blue Lives Matter.”
They emphasized that the organization, which Mitchell said will aim to become a nonprofit group, will try to “unify” and start dialogue between police and the greater Frankfort community.
Spaulding said he even reached out to local Black Lives Matter activists, many of whom protested the event on Saturday. He spoke with Katima McMillan, a leader of Frankfort’s For The People Coalition.
“We need some of these people to tell us what they would like to see from their community police force,” Spaulding said. “We’ve got to have that dialogue to see what that looks like … . Tell us how we can help.”
They all emphasized that very few officers “go rogue” like the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd.
“It’s not adversarial,” Fitzpatrick said. “... (Police officers) are human beings, just like everyone else. They just want to go home.”
'It’s time for Frankfort to be uncomfortable'
Just as the Bluebackers’ event came to a close, protesters — many of whom were involved in the For The People Coalition, which helped organize a march in June that numbered in the thousands — showed up to voice their disagreement with the event’s emphasis on supporting the police in the midst of a nationwide reckoning over police brutality.
“There would be no ‘blue lives’ until we started saying black lives matter,” McMillan said. “… How about supporting the black community?”
Many protesters brought homemade signs in support of defunding the police, an idea that minutes earlier Azofeifa had decried.
Jordon Smith-Willis, a member of the For the People Coalition, clarified that “defund the police” does not mean activists want to get rid of police altogether. It means that they believe some funding should be taken from the police force and moved to support other community services, he said.
The protesters expressed frustration that they were not able to get on the lawn while the Bluebackers had the space booked for their event. McMillan said that, as she understood it, they weren’t allowed because she had earlier characterized her and others’ attendance as a “counterprotest.”
McMillan added that she and other protesters disagreed with the premise of the event — that there was a need to rally support for organizations that are being put under the microscope in the wake of high-profile deaths.
She added that she declined to speak at the "Back the Blue" event because she felt it was "not her place," but she said that a further reckoning with the failings of police relations with the black community is needed.
“This is a movement, and it’s not going to stop,” McMillan said. “It’s time for Frankfort to get uncomfortable. It’s been time.”
Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who attended the Back the Blue event and also helped organize the Black Lives Matter march in June with For the People Coalition, received pushback from some protesters.
Waldridge appeared to be the only elected non-law enforcement official in attendance. After the event she engaged with protesters, many of whom criticized her.
“She’s not on our side,” Smith-Willis said. “She’s not even on their side. She doesn't know whose side she’s on.”
Waldridge mostly remained quiet, listening to protesters' concerns. Jaz X told Waldridge she feels unsafe in the presence of law enforcement.
“I should not come here and feel like I’m unsafe,” X told Waldridge. “As a Black person, that is not fair to me …, but when I come out on these streets I don’t feel safe. That’s an issue that we need to fix in this country.”
Afterward, Waldridge said that listening and engaging with both protesters and those who “back” law enforcement was necessary.
“It’s a different generation,” Waldridge said. “They’re hurting, and they do want to be heard. Me having two black boys, I get it … . That conversation needs to be a conversation around a table where everyone is respected so we can move in the right direction for justice for all.”
At noon, those who showed up to protest the event were allowed to enter the lawn and headed in to pose on the Capitol steps. Later, they walked around downtown, holding their signs and chanting in peaceful protest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.