Frankfort BlueBackers

The Frankfort BlueBackers, a group organizing a law enforcement appreciation rally on the Old Capitol lawn, hopes for a strong police presence downtown at its event next month.

Originally scheduled for the beginning of August, the Back the Blue rally was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3.

The event, coordinated by retired firefighter Mike Fitzpatrick, Army and Navy veteran Maurice Spaudling, retired FBI agent Louis Mitchell and teacher Delvin Azofeifa, is an opportunity for Frankfort residents to show their appreciation for law enforcement.

According to the Frankfort BlueBackers Facebook page, the group is “actively building community partnerships between law enforcement and the people they are sworn to protect.”

“We have some wonderful speakers lined up who will be discussing what our law enforcement officers do everyday to keep our communities safe,” Fitzpatrick told The State Journal, adding that first responders need citizens' support now more than ever.

Rally-goers are asked to wear face masks and bring American flags and enthusiasm.

