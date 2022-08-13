The Back to School Backpack Bash, sponsored by Post 4075 VFW & Auxiliary along with their volunteers, The American Legion, The Kiwanians Club and The Elks Club was a huge success!

An estimated 250 people attended. 160 backpacks were handed out within an hour and a half, and another 40 were filled later for those who attended on Aug. 6 but were unable to get a backpack.

