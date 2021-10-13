If you're looking to show off your holiday baking and decorating skills, the Capital City Activity Center and Kentucky Historical Society want you to participate in the second annual Capital City Gingerbread House Competition.
Participants will build their own edible gingerbread house to be on display at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History through the holiday season. The exhibit will open the first night of Candlelight Weekend, Nov. 11. The houses will remain on display through Dec. 30.
The gingerbread house exhibit will raise money for the Capital City Activity Center and other participating nonprofits through donations collected for the People’s Choice Award Contest. Online voting will end Dec. 19.
Donation envelopes will be available at the exhibit to donate toward the house of your choice or at Capital City Activity Center upon request. The donation prices are $1=1 vote; $20=20 votes; $100=100 votes, etc.
The goal is to raise funds through donations for participating nonprofits in Franklin County, according to a press release. The house that raises the most money will be declared the People’s Choice Winner and will receive a grand prize.
"Capital City Activity Center's goal for this event is to be more involved with the wonderful Frankfort tradition of Candlelight Weekend and provide an opportunity to again collaborate with the Kentucky Historical Society and to help ourselves and other participating nonprofit organizations raise extra funds and share our missions with the community," Marchele Jenkins, executive director of Capital City Activity Center, said.
Those individuals, families, organizations or businesses interested in participating must register by noon on Nov. 1. Email marketing@fccoa.com to receive a registration form and the rules of the contest. The cost to register is $10. Only the first 50 entries will be accepted.
The houses must be completed and delivered to KHS on Nov. 8. Judging will take place Nov. 10.
The houses will be judged based on originality and creativity, construction, precision and neatness, whether or not the house structure is made of only edible materials (infrastructure can be non-edible), majority of decorations are edible, overall appearance and appeal and best matched to “Illumination,” the theme of the exhibit at KHS.
Deductions will be made due to structure failure, flimsy base and use of non-food elements (not including battery operated lights, base and non-visible infrastructure).
House will also be reviewed for soundness of structure and adhering to size and construction guidelines.
The structures need to be constructed on a sturdy base (wood, foam core board or heavy cardboard). No cake cardboard rounds or cake cardboard rectangles due to this material being too weak to support and move houses. If you are using a thicker cardboard, the base should be covered with aluminum foil so that moisture from the icing will not soak into it.
Base should not extend more than 3 inches beyond the perimeter of the primary structure. Displays with large yards or areas outside the primary structure may not be able to be accommodated.
Due to limited space, entries that do not adhere to the following requirements will not be accepted:
Base size not to exceed 18 inches by 18 inches.
Structure cannot be taller than 2 feet.
Small to medium size single structure houses are recommended, rather than scenes. All entries must be sprayed with a shellac spray. This can be done prior to delivery, or staff can spray them once they are delivered.
Building an infrastructure for support, due to the weight of the decorated house, as well as environmental conditions in the display area is recommended. This can be built from foam core, heavy cardboard, Styrofoam, or Rice Krispie treats using a substantial amount of royal icing as glue.
Any inedible decorative objects included with your entry will not be returned at the end of the display. The houses will be disposed of at the end of the competition unless pick up dates have been arranged by emailing marketing@fccoa.com prior to Dec. 17.
Only royal icing should be used. Structures made with egg or butter icings will not be accepted because they quickly turn rancid and soften, which can cause the structure to collapse.
Gingerbread is susceptible to shrinkage. If baking gingerbread from scratch, bake several days prior to assembling.
Nothing that requires refrigeration (such as prepared Jell-O, etc.) should be used.
One tip offered is to use plenty of royal icing to assemble and decorate the structure. Allow each portion to dry and harden before moving.
This is the second year for the competition. The inaugural competition was in 2019 with 21 entrants. Organizers are hoping for 30 participants this year.
In 2019, the gingerbread house that won the People's Choice Award was made by the Capital Steppers.
"The attention to detail in every space and the holiday charm of the Capital Steppers house is what helped to declare their house as the People's Choice Award winner," Janna Gibson, marketing coordinator at Capital City Activity Center, said.
Winning Best Overall in 2019 was Ava Kelley and Jennifer Zingg.
"The originality of the chicken coop design from Ava Kelley and Jennifer Zingg is what gained so much positive recognition for this house," Gibson said.
Other 2019 winners included the following:
• Adult: Capital Steppers
• Business: CapCity Communications
• Children (Ages 12 and under): Osterloh-Dominick House
• Family: Ava Kelley & Jennifer Zingg
• Non-profit: Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM)
