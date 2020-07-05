Mark Carney said his brother was moved to Kindred at Jewish Hospital and the move is good in that they allow one visitor a day, but that designated visitor can stay for up to eight hours.
“This changed just started yesterday (June 29) and I know it is going to be helpful for Bam and many other patients and families as well,” his brother wrote. “Kelly (Mark Carney’s wife) was our designated victor today and she was able to be there for him during his physical therapy and cheer him on.”
Mark Carney said his wife was amazed at how much the stomach wound had improved. She even took a photograph of him sitting up in bed and reading the newspaper.
Bam Carney went to the emergency room at a local hospital in Campbellsville in late December and was transferred to Norton Hospital in Louisville the same day. He was diagnosed “as a very sick man with pancreatitis,” his brother wrote on Facebook at the time, and he had several surgeries.
Mark Carney said Ethan, one of Bam’s sons, also visited his father. Ethan sent family a video of Bam using the television remote and washing his face, neck and forehead by himself. “There are all little things that we take for granted but it has been so good to see some of Bam’s strengths come back to him,” his brother wrote.
Mark Carney said there’s still a long road ahead for the popular politician who has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2009.
“We rejoice in the progress and ask for your continued prayers as medically Bam still has three drains coming from his stomach, a feeding tube, wounds from belly and bottom that continue to heal and the occasional bout with depression as anxiety from being down for so long,” his brother wrote. “Thank you so much for lifting Bam and our family up as we continue down this road. We also ask that you continue to join us in giving God the praise and glory for all He has done and will continue to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.