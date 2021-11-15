Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta has filed for re-election.
This will be Banta’s first race for a full term. He was appointed jailer in 2019 after Rick Rogers retired during his term, and Banta won an election in 2020 to complete the final two years of Rogers’ term.
“I’m eligible to retire, but I’m just not ready to yet,” Banta told The State Journal. “Most of the people who know me know I’ve talked about retiring for a long time, and now that it’s here, I’m not ready. I really enjoy working with the staff here. It’s a wonderful staff.”
Since winning the 2020 election, Banta and his staff have been dealing with COVID at the Franklin County Regional Jail.
“COVID changed the way everyone in the country does business,” Banta said. “One of the changes is we’re doing a lot less transports now. Technology is the way of the future, and the courts like it. One challenge is getting more revenue, and hiring has been a huge challenge.
“It’s a pandemic, so there’s no good to it. It’s adapt and overcome. That’s what we do around here.”
Banta, a Democrat, won the 2020 election by securing 58% (14,579) of the vote. Republican Wes Culbertson received 10,428 votes.
One highlight during Banta’s time as jailer is the ESG (Energy Systems Group) project approved by the fiscal court that is updating the jail.
Banta said the work is still a few months from being completed, and he’d like to see the project reach the finish line.
“There are a lot of upgrades that will keep this old jail moving down the road,” he said.
Another program Banta touts is one that provides a counselor to the jail.
“We have a partnership with UK Health and Bluegrass Care Navigators," he said. "We have a counselor in the jail at no cost to the county. We just have to provide a space for them. This helps people transition from jail to treatment centers or to jobs. I want to see that continue.
“The bottom line is every day I enjoy my job, and I enjoy being the leader of a great organization with great people in it.”
