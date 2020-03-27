Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta wants to give his staff a raise.
During a special meeting of Franklin County Fiscal Court on Thursday, Banta presented a draft of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget for the Franklin County Regional Jail.
Banta said that increasing everyone’s salaries, including the starting salary, by $2 an hour will help retain current employees and keep the jail fully staffed. Having the jail fully staffed means less overtime, he added.
The current starting pay for a jail employee is $14 an hour.
“We’re fully staffed right now and have a waiting list of applicants,” Banta said.
In the last several months, the jail has increased its recruitment efforts, but it is hard to compete with other counties when their starting pay is $16 an hour and FCRJ’s is $14, he said.
An experienced staff decreases the jail’s risk for lawsuits, he added.
On the topic of commissary, Banta said the jail is losing around $9,000 a month, which is half of its average monthly revenue, now that the jail no longer sells electronic cigarettes and e-cigarette pods.
The fiscal court added e-cigarettes to an ordinance banning smoking in public buildings. Now the jail cannot sell any smoking products.
Banta said he has been trying to find other ways to replace the lost revenue.
Banta would like to add facial recognition technology to prevent release of the wrong inmates and to confirm identities of arrested people faster if they refuse to identify themselves or give a fake name to authorities.
The fiscal court voted unanimously to accept the draft of the jail’s budget. Magistrate Marti Booth was absent. Booth has been recovering from injuries sustained in a fall.
County/Judge Executive Huston Wells and Magistrate Lambert Moore were the only two to attend the fiscal court meeting in person. Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, Scotty Tracy, J.W. Blackburn and Michael Mueller attended the meeting via video conference to comply with the state's social distancing mandate due to COVID-19.
In other business:
- During the fiscal court’s work session, the court discussed giving county employees who cannot work from home a pay raise throughout the COVID-19 crisis since working in the field increases their risk of getting sick. A 10% raise, or a $2 an hour raise, was discussed. All of the magistrates said they were concerned about giving any pay raises right now. Although it is currently unknown how much the county’s revenue will decrease due to the economic impact of the virus, magistrates worry it will be significant. Sheriff Chris Quire also raised concerns. He said he’s had to lay off four employees and doesn’t have the money in his budget to give his remaining employees a raise. The court decided not to vote on the issue.
- A new street lamp will soon be installed by the Frankfort Plant Board at Bridgeport Road and Louisville Road. The county will pay $2,593.13 in construction costs.
- A resolution authorizing staff to apply for a Homeland Security grant to pay for security upgrades at the jail and at Lakeview Park passed. The county is not required to match the $55,000 grant if awarded.
- Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward shared the 2019 solid waste report with the court over the phone. The amount of total waste for Franklin County that was recycled decreased from 18.2% to 12.9%. This is due to residents no longer being able to put paper and glass in their curbside collection bins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.