Judge-Executive Michael Mueller revealed that Franklin County Regional Jailer Jake Banta announced his retirement earlier this month and has since left his post.
During Thursday’s meeting Mueller told the court that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the jail and a discussion has already been had with a company to do a top-to-bottom “audit of inventory — weapons, evidence, anything that is in that jail.”
Mueller also confirmed that Sheriff Chris Quire, Chief Deputy Dwayne Depp and Deputy Ron Wyatt Jr. are currently supervising operations at the Franklin County Regional Jail, in accordance with KRS Chapter 70 regulations.
“I appreciate them helping us out with that. It put us in a bit of a spot having a jailer retire after eight months,” the judge-executive stated. “So, I appreciate the Sheriff and his team stepping in. Ron worked there for five years previously and has a good rapport with the staff. We’re trying to get things figured out right now.”
It was during discussions regarding the payment of claims by county agencies when Magistrate Sherry Sebastian voiced concerns about an outstanding bill filed by Banta for $343 in expense overages for the jail’s medical cost pool.
“The reason I ask is that during our budget discussions, we had very extensive conversations about the cost pool having an adequate amount in it, and the jailer said ‘oh no, we won’t go over that,” she explained, citing the charge’s line item in the Jail Fund.
“This is from the conversations we’d had a little over a month ago.”
In response, Fiscal Court Clerk Kim Cox said, “I questioned the jail about that, and they said that it was hospital and doctor bills that were processed. They resent them for repricing, and it took some time for them to get back.”
Sebastian then asked Cox if this payment was an overage beyond the cost pool budget and for clarification if this would be a payment that needed to be made for the care.
“They did the rebilling, and they then billed us,” Cox responded, adding the $343 charge was after requests had been made from the insurance agency handling the cost pool.
“This isn't included in the original bid,” Judge-Executive Michael Mueller questioned. “This is above and beyond? Because I would like some clarification.”
Cox then repeated the jail’s assertion that “they just sent them out for repricing and it had always taken quite some time on the hospital and doctor bills.”
Sebastian then asked fellow Magistrate Kelly Dycus for help in understanding the bill, and County Treasurer Amy Quatman then stepped in, confirming that “it is an overage of the cost pool. Kim brought them to me because of the date, saying ‘these are old.' To answer your question, yes. It is an overage.”
Mueller then asked if it was coming from the period prior to the new budget, with Quatman and Cox both confirming that some of the bills were “over a year old.”
“Were they not turned in deliberately because of the overage from last year?” Magistrate Scotty Tracy asked. “Or were they misplaced, or is there anything we have in place that can protect us from receiving bills that truly no one can explain other than ‘oops, it’s a year old?' A year is just ridiculous.”
Quatman asserted that the court needs to figure out a way to hold vendors accountable to remit bills in a timely manner.
“I bill insurance every day of my life,” Dycus said. “And there should be absolutely no reason that there is anything out for a year. That’s ridiculous. I have to rebill things all the time and I’ve never had anything take a year. So there is something else going on.”
Mueller then asked County Attorney Max Comley if there was any way that the court could add language to contracts requiring vendors to produce bills within a set amount of time, with the attorney confirming that such language could be added to contracts. The court ultimately authorized the payment, so as not to violate the terms of the existing contract.
“In my seven or eight months here, it seems to be that in every meeting we are hit by a bit of a surprise from the jail, and I am gravely concerned that with our jailer stepping down one week from today, can we ask our sheriff's department to do an audit of the financials of the jail? I want to know what is outstanding, what’s coming at us and are there other sizable amounts laying out there? What’s being handed off," added Magistrate Eric Whisman.
It was also noted that another invoice submitted for payment was listed as “pants for staff,” but Mueller clarified that it was to provide staff in the jail with proper uniforms, as the Sheriff’s Department had noticed workers wearing jeans and other types of clothing to work instead of appropriate uniforms.
“Everybody needed to wear a uniform and look respectable.”
