Franklin County Regional Jail

Franklin County Regional Jail (State Journal File Photo)

Judge-Executive Michael Mueller revealed that Franklin County Regional Jailer Jake Banta announced his retirement earlier this month and has since left his post.

During Thursday’s meeting Mueller told the court that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the jail and a discussion has already been had with a company to do a top-to-bottom “audit of inventory — weapons, evidence, anything that is in that jail.”

