For the second time in two years, Jake Banta defeated contender Tracy Hopper in the Democratic primary for Franklin County Jailer.

With no Republican in the race, Banta, who amassed 52% (4,361) of the vote to Hopper’s 48% (4,085), will automatically remain as top brass at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

“It was a little too close for my liking, so that shows me there’s work to do,” Banta said following his narrow victory.

Banta was appointed by then-retiring jailer Rick Rogers in 2019 and he and Hopper previously met in the 2020 Democratic primary to decide which candidate would face Republican challenger Wes Culbertson in the general election to finish out the final two years left in Rogers’ term.

Though he is eligible to retire, Banta previously told The State Journal he’s just not ready.

He praised and gave credit to his team at the jail.

“I really enjoy working with the staff here. It’s a wonderful staff,” he stated.

One of the biggest challenges Banta has faced since taking the helm at the jail is the coronavirus pandemic and all the changes it has brought — including hiring, transports and bringing in more revenue.

“It’s a pandemic, so there’s no good to it,” he previously told The State Journal. “It’s adapt and overcome. That’s what we do around here.”

Banta started at the local jail in 2001, where he worked for roughly six years before moving to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the next 12 years. During his time at FCSO, he attained the rank of detective sergeant.

“We have a tough job and we work a little bit each day to get better,” he stated.

A 1993 Frankfort High School graduate, he later attended and graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training in 2007 and the Department of Criminal Justice Supervisors Academy in 2018.

When asked about his plans for the evening, Banta said he was going to celebrate his win a little bit Tuesday night and “go back to work first thing in the morning.”

