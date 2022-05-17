For the second time in two years, Jake Banta defeated contender Tracy Hopper in the Democratic primary for Franklin County Jailer.
With no Republican in the race, Banta, who amassed 52% (4,361) of the vote to Hopper’s 48% (4,085), will automatically remain as top brass at the Franklin County Regional Jail.
“It was a little too close for my liking, so that shows me there’s work to do,” Banta said following his narrow victory.
Banta was appointed by then-retiring jailer Rick Rogers in 2019 and he and Hopper previously met in the 2020 Democratic primary to decide which candidate would face Republican challenger Wes Culbertson in the general election to finish out the final two years left in Rogers’ term.
Though he is eligible to retire, Banta previously told The State Journal he’s just not ready.
He praised and gave credit to his team at the jail.
“I really enjoy working with the staff here. It’s a wonderful staff,” he stated.
One of the biggest challenges Banta has faced since taking the helm at the jail is the coronavirus pandemic and all the changes it has brought — including hiring, transports and bringing in more revenue.
“It’s a pandemic, so there’s no good to it,” he previously told The State Journal. “It’s adapt and overcome. That’s what we do around here.”
Banta started at the local jail in 2001, where he worked for roughly six years before moving to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the next 12 years. During his time at FCSO, he attained the rank of detective sergeant.
“We have a tough job and we work a little bit each day to get better,” he stated.
A 1993 Frankfort High School graduate, he later attended and graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training in 2007 and the Department of Criminal Justice Supervisors Academy in 2018.
When asked about his plans for the evening, Banta said he was going to celebrate his win a little bit Tuesday night and “go back to work first thing in the morning.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.