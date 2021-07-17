Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Dr. Houston Barber has been reappointed to the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. Board of Directors.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the reappointment on Thursday.

Barber, of Frankfort, will serve for a term expiring July 5, 2025.

