A Frankfort native nominated by President Donald Trump as a U.S. representative on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations will participate in a U.S. Senate hearing next week.
Jennifer Yue Barber, an attorney at Frost Brown Todd LLC in Louisville, was tapped by Trump for the position in December and will have her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The hearing will be held by video conference.
Barber is a 2001 graduate of Franklin County High School and earned bachelor of science and law degrees from the University of Kentucky. She clerked in the Office of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
She is also a member of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Tax Working Group and Litigation Committee and the American and Kentucky bar associations, where she serves on numerous committees. Barber also serves as a member of the local advisory board for United States Bank, the University of Kentucky’s Board of Trustees and on the Kentucky State Fair Board.
If confirmed, she will hold the rank of ambassador and alternate representative of the U.S. to the sessions of the General Assembly of the UN.
The hearing will be shown online at https://www.foreign.senate.gov/hearings/nominations-08052001
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.