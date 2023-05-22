Josephine Sculpture Park will host a dinner and concert in the historic barn from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

A delicious dinner will be made by Chef Ouita Michel of Holly Hill with a concert from The Local Honeys to follow as part of a Barn Raisin’ fundraiser to support JSP land conservation.

