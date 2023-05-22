Josephine Sculpture Park will host a dinner and concert in the historic barn from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
A delicious dinner will be made by Chef Ouita Michel of Holly Hill with a concert from The Local Honeys to follow as part of a Barn Raisin’ fundraiser to support JSP land conservation.
Established in 2009, JSP is a non-profit, donor-supported park that seeks to connect people to each other and the land through the arts. The park’s 70+ artworks, primarily large-scale sculptures, environmental installations and graffiti murals, are strategically placed along two miles of mowed trails that wind throughout the 30-acre rolling terrain of native meadows, young forests and fields.
This year, Barn Raisin' will feature an intimate dinner by Michel in the park’s newly restored historic tobacco barn. Ouita’s eateries in Midway, Versailles, and Lexington proudly serve Kentucky-grown meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables.
After dinner, attendees will be treated by a concert from The Local Honeys (Linda Jean Stokely and Montana Hobbs). For almost a decade, they have been an integral part of the Kentucky musicscape, and have toured with Tyler Childers and Colter Wall. They have been recognized as defining voices of a new Appalachia, as their website proclaims, “Kentucky runs through their veins like an unbridled racehorse.”
Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy cash bars by Holly Hill and West Sixth Brewing and bid on uniquely Kentucky auction items.
This unprecedented concert and dining experience will sell out with only 200 tickets available. Purchase tickets and learn more at josephinesculpturepark.org/events.
Barn Raisin’ sponsors include Betty Barr and Don Kleier, Chenault & Hoge Insurance, Rick and Billie Faye Duvall, Expree Credit Union, Harrod Concrete and Stone Co., Holly Hill & Co., Investors Heritage, Chris Schimmoeller and Joel Dufour, Stewart Home & School and Harry and Teresa Suter.
Josephine Sculpture Park is located at 3355 Lawrenceburg Road. The park is free and open from dawn to dusk every day of the year.
