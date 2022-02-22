When Andrew Baker was serving as the executive director of the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter, he found his right-hand man in James Barnett.
When Baker resigned as the executive director in 2018, he recommended to the ACCESS board they hire Barnett as his replacement.
Barnett, who became a fixture in the community as the ACCESS executive director, died Sunday at the age of 64.
“I’ve known him for a very long time,” said Baker, who hired Barnett around 2012 to work at ACCESS. “He loved to serve. He was always going above and beyond, even at the cost of his own health. He worked and worked and worked.
“He was the one in charge of everything, after hours or if employees had problems they went to him. He and I talked things over of course, but he was my point person.”
Barnett became the executive director in 2018 and navigated the shelter through the pandemic.
“He was a remarkable man,” said Dr. Gashaw Lake, who served ACCESS for 30 years as a board member.
“He was a man of the people. He cared so much, and he worked day and night. The board would want to give him a bonus, and he’d say, ‘Don’t. Don’t give it to me. Give it to my staff.’ It was his life mission to help people.”
Lake said Barnett retired from ACCESS once for about six months but came back when he was asked to return.
“He loved his job, and he cared for the soup kitchen very much,” Lake said. “He was generous. He’d give you what he had, and if he didn’t have what someone needed, he would find it for them.
“He had lived there himself, and he had a special understanding for the place and those it serves.”
ACCESS posted a notice of Barnett’s death on its Facebook page on Sunday.
“We are completely heartbroken to share that our Director, James Barnett passed away yesterday,” the post read. “The world has lost an amazing man who dedicated his life to serving others. We may never know all of the lives James impacted on a daily basis but we do know that he had the kindest, most giving heart. We feel very fortunate to have witnessed him doing God’s work and the lessons he taught us about the true meaning of life.”
Barnett is survived by his wife, Judy; two stepsons and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home, and those who attend are asked to wear a mask.
“This will be hard,” Lake said. “He will be missed greatly.”
