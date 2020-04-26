U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao visits Frankfort (copy)

LEXINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Barr will be hosting a COVID-19 Teletown Hall event on Tuesday to update constituents on the federal response to COVID-19.

United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft will join him to discuss the impact internationally and her work at the U.N. to address the pandemic. Craft is a native and resident of Lexington.

The event will be from 7:10 to 8:10 p.m. Residents of Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District can call 877-220-8943 (pin 110108) to access the call, or listen via live here.

Barr and Craft will take questions from callers.

For more information on the federal response to COVID-19, visit Rep. Barr’s website at https://barr.house.gov.

