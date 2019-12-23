In 1945, Adolph Rupp needed a raise.
“The Baron of the Bluegrass” was underpaid and University of Kentucky officials were afraid they’d lose him to another school.
But university employees were considered state employees, and Kentucky’s 1891 constitution put a $5,000 limit on their annual salaries.
The university had to work around state law — incorporating the Athletic Association to raise supplemental funds — to raise Rupp’s salary to $6,500 (and lure Bear Bryant to coach football at UK). It would be one of countless times that politics and basketball would mingle in a commonwealth that’s crazy about both.
Today, there is no doubt that Kentucky is a basketball state, and that love for basketball bleeds into state politics, said Ben Chandler, former state attorney general and U.S. representative for Kentucky’s Sixth District.
Examples have popped up since Chandler’s grandfather, Happy Chandler, was Kentucky’s governor, last in 1955-59. When Ben Chandler was a child in the 1960s, when his grandfather was still active in politics, he remembers him being the only non-UK player or coach that Rupp allowed in the locker room — and sometimes Ben got to tag along, too.
When Rupp died in 1977, The New York Times ran an obituary in its sports pages. It quoted St. John’s basketball coach Lou Carnesecca: “He could’ve been governor of Kentucky.”
‘Basketball in my blood’
On her way to becoming lieutenant governor, Jacqueline Coleman talked to a lot of Kentuckians— and a lot of them wanted to talk about basketball.
While on the campaign trail with Andy Beshear as the Democratic candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, Coleman said people brought up basketball nearly every day.
“Especially if they found out my family history or that I was a coach,” she said. “Everybody loves that story.”
Coleman’s grandfather, Jack Coleman Sr., played basketball for the University of Louisville and was the team’s first 1,000-point scorer. Jacqueline Coleman played basketball at Centre College.
“I have basketball in my blood,” Coleman said.
The last game Coleman coached was in the state tournament. As assistant principal of Nelson County High School at the time, she had taken over the girls’ basketball team mid-season, and the team had won its region to advance to the state tournament.
Nelson County lost to Murray Independent 70-31, but Coleman said her players were just happy to be there.
She hasn’t coached since, though she said she gets her basketball fix through her husband, Chris O’Bryan, who coaches at Frankfort High School, and their three children, all of whom play basketball.
For Kentuckians like Coleman, basketball is almost like a shared language — a point of connection and a way to start conversations. The sport permeates other aspects of Coleman’s life, and politics is no exception.
In August at the Fancy Farm Picnic — where Kentucky political candidates try to one-up their opponents with jokes and jeers — Coleman began her remarks by calling then-Gov. Matt Bevin “the Christian Laettner of Kentucky politics,” a reference to the former Duke basketball player who cost Kentucky a trip to the Final Four in 1992.
And when Coleman reflects on her 2014 loss in her race for a state House seat, she explains it in terms of “time and situation”— the same principles she uses to teach her players how to take smart shots.
Coleman isn’t the only one who incorporates basketball terminology into politics. On the eve of Election Day, when President Donald Trump held a rally at Rupp Arena in support of Bevin, the governor said having Trump in the UK Wildcats’ home arena was “better than the Final Four… in terms of energy.”
From 1960 to 1963, Scotty Baesler scored 537 points for the Kentucky Wildcats under Rupp. In 1982, Baesler ran to be Lexington’s mayor for the first time.
“I’d say three quarters of the time they want to talk about basketball and not the politics,” Baesler said, adding that even after he’d lost that race and then won two mayoral terms, people still wanted to talk about basketball as much as what had been happening in the mayor’s office.
But don’t think popularity as a basketball player is all you need to be a politician in this state, said Baesler, who lost the 1991 Democratic primary for governor and the 1998 election for the U.S. Senate.
“It will not get you elected. It will get you in the door,” he said. “At that point you’ve got to do something other than bounce a ball.”
‘Watching good games’
Not everyone in this state loves basketball.
“I think I just assumed everybody did,” said Matt Jones, attorney and founder of Kentucky Sports Radio, a radio show and website that covers UK sports.
Jones, who considered a 2020 run against Sen. Mitch McConnell but demurred, traveled to all 120 counties while researching for his forthcoming book, which is critical of McConnell.
As he traveled, lots of people did want to talk about sports, Jones said. Others recognized Jones only as a figure within Kentucky politics, not because of his sports-adjacent career. But sometimes it did help.
“I do think there are a lot of people who met with me or chatted with me or were willing to talk to me that did so because they knew me from sports,” Jones said. “And they might not have otherwise.”
But Jones used Baesler as an example to make the same point that Baesler himself did: Being a popular UK basketball player does not guarantee winning an election.
Another example, Jones said, is Richie Farmer. Another beloved UK basketball player, he ran for lieutenant governor on a slate with then-state Senate President David Williams in 2011 and lost.
“Basketball helps get them known, but eventually, when you switch to the political world, people are going to judge you by the political world, not just basketball,” Jones said.
The radio host acknowledged that name recognition from sports isn’t always helpful in a polarized state.
If Jones had run for the Senate, there’s one demographic he thinks he would have had trouble with: Louisville fans. “That would have been something that I would have had to overcome.”
Chandler said it’s tough to determine whether political parties or the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry cause more division among Kentuckians.
“I don’t know that anything is more divisive than politics as it exists today, but be that as it may, there’s no question that basketball in Kentucky and particularly the UofL-UK rivalry has become tremendously divisive,” Chandler said. “When it comes right down to it, there are very few people in Kentucky who are fans, true fans, of both UK and UofL.”
Jacqueline Coleman considers herself to be one of those rare people.
She stakes a claim to several schools in the state: She played basketball at Centre. Her grandfather played at Louisville, and she was a graduate assistant for the Lady Cards basketball team while earning her master’s degree from the university. She grew up “in UK country” and is working toward a doctorate from UK.
Some people say no one can truly cheer for both, but she said everybody in her family does.
“I think because we’re an athletic family; we just really like watching good games,” she said. “I figured if my grandfather played for one and was able to cheer for both — that’s just kind of how I was raised.”
From the court to the government
UK cheerleaders stretched across the floor of Rupp Arena, holding signs that spelled “Kentuck.”
A woman, escorted by two cheerleaders, walked onto the floor and held her arms in the shape of a “Y,” completing the word.
It was Kelly Knight Craft, UK graduate, former trustee and newly confirmed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Craft and other members of the U.N. Security Council attended the Dec. 14 UK game against Georgia Tech. Craft was honored during a timeout.
“The Y” is a UK cheerleading tradition that dates back to the late 1970s or early 1980s. Often, a popular person with some connection to UK athletics is featured. Former coach Joe B. Hall has likely been the Y more times than anyone.
UK cheerleading adviser T. Lynn Williamson said in a 2017 interview with the Kentucky Kernel that the cheer team has a rule that no politicians can be the Y — because decades ago, when a politician was chosen, that person got booed.
But this rule was bent for Craft, who has never sought elective office; she received applause and no audible boos from the Rupp Arena crowd. (Head coach John Calipari has publicly said Craft is a friend of his.)
Craft’s appearance as the Y wasn’t the only thing that got political that game: After UK won, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, a former assistant to Calipari at Memphis, said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Calipari to run for political office after retiring from basketball.
“I really believe he’s going to run — he was going to possibly run for the president of the United States. And if not that, he’s going to go for governor or senator,” Pastner said. “He’s going to come up here and deny it, but mark my words.”
Calipari, who is a registered independent, has denied any political aspirations. But Jones said he wouldn’t be shocked to see the basketball coach get in a race.
“And I think he’d be very good at it,” Jones said. “I think he would be the kind of person who could be, sort of, a unifying figure if he wanted to go in that direction.”
While no former Kentucky coach has tried to run for state office, Joe B. Hall did get involved in Chandler’s 2003 gubernatorial race. He led a bus tour with former UK basketball players “to barnstorm the state in support of my campaign,” Chandler said.
Some may not want basketball and politics to mix. Many of Jones’ tweets that discuss politics get replies along the lines of “stick to sports.” When Calipari shared photos of him playing golf with former President Barack Obama, many Wildcat fans expressed outrage on social media.
But in a state that does have such an overwhelming love for basketball, it’s hard to keep basketball truly separate from anything else, even politics. And now the state has a lieutenant governor who says her time as a basketball player and coach was invaluable to her development as a leader.
“It’s the perfect example of how you learn very quickly that it’s not about you,” Coleman said. “It’s about everyone else, and so you find your niche, you find what you’re good at, and you try to be the best at it. And the big thing is that you’ve got to pull other people along."
Bailey Vandiver, a University of Kentucky journalism student, covered the 2019 gubernatorial race for The State Journal.