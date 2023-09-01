In a game sure to go down in local history books, Frankfort and Franklin County’s first responders will go head to head in a charity softball tournament at Capitol View Park later this month.
Billed as the “Battle of the Badges,” the event is scheduled to start at noon on Sunday, Sept. 10, with a series of games taking place on the Legends and Williams Fields. Admission is $5 per person, and free for kids 12 and younger.
When asked about how this event came to be, co-organizer Fire Marshal Matthew Marshall said, “There’d been some talk about a game between the Frankfort Police and the Frankfort Fire Department. Some of us wanted this event to be even bigger, so that’s how the sheriff's office and Franklin County Fire Department joined up.”
With the full support of their respective command, the organizers also decided that the event would be a fundraiser to start a scholarship fund that would help defray costs of behavioral health care for local students, in conjunction with local counseling services.
“We plan to work with school resource officers and guidance counselors to find students who they think could benefit from this kind of assistance," Marshall stated.
“We’ve seen so many benefits with counseling from our side of things as police and firefighters that we feel this would be a real benefit to our community’s youth.”
A home run derby will kick off the battle at noon, and will be open to the public, with participants able to purchase 10 pitches for $10, just to get the event warmed up.
This will be followed by a pair of games at 1 p.m. The Frankfort Police Department will take on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the city and county fire departments will face off, with the winners of each game playing in the championship at 3 p.m.
At 2 p.m., Frankfort Regional Medical Center will take on an as yet unnamed opponent in a game featuring event sponsors. Capital City Trophy, a mainstay of community sports for decades, will donate the trophies for the event.
Marshall also said that they are still looking for additional sponsors for the event, with all sponsorships going towards the behavioral health scholarship program.
