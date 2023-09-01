battle of the badges.jpg

In a game sure to go down in local history books, Frankfort and Franklin County’s first responders will go head to head in a charity softball tournament at Capitol View Park later this month.

Billed as the “Battle of the Badges,” the event is scheduled to start at noon on Sunday, Sept. 10, with a series of games taking place on the Legends and Williams Fields. Admission is $5 per person, and free for kids 12 and younger.

