In a galaxy far, far away on Mallard Drive in Duckers Point Monday night, the Beason family celebrated Star Wars with a neighborhood showing of “The Rise of Skywalker.”
A sign that read “Star Wars Day: May the 4th be with you” welcomed passersby to the yard, as lights flickered on the home of James and Phyllis Beason along with projections of the Star Wars opening crawl, clips and movie posters. “The Rise of Skywalker” played on the garage door.
One driver slowed as he passed and yelled out the window, “May the force be with you.”
Phyllis said when the first Star Wars movie was in theaters, James took their sons to see it on Christmas Eve so that she could wrap presents.
“He took us to get us out of the house,” Jim Beason, son of Phyllis and James, said.
Jim recalled being hooked on the movie after the opening scene.
“The ship flew over and I remember thinking it was grand,” he said.
The Beasons set up the Star Wars display last Friday and had the movies playing through the weekend. They concluded the showings Monday night.
For the event the Beasons, including granddaughter Marci Beason, made a spread of Star Wars goodies. They had Chewbacca gingerbread cookies, light saber chocolate dipped pretzels, a storm trooper cake, Hothdogs (hot dogs) and Hanburgers (hamburgers).
They delivered some of the treats to their neighbors.
Also for the kids walking by, Marci passed out sparklers, which she was calling light sabers.
“We’ve seen this set up all weekend, but were waiting for the big night to come down,” neighbor Audra Hoofnagle said.
Audra and her husband, Jamie, took their children Carly, 9, and Cooper, 5, to the Beasons Monday night.
“This is something great to do,” Audra said. “We’ve been cooped up in the house. Cooper and I went to the car wash the other day just for something to do.”
Phyllis hopes they were able to bring some to joy to the neighborhood with their display.
“There is so much going on,” she said. “If someone gets a little bit of enjoyment, then we’ve won.”
