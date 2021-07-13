071621.Bella'MaiJohnson_submitted.jpg

Bella'Mai Rose Johnson, of Frankfort, was crowned Wee Toddler Miss U.S .at the AmeriFest National Pageant last weekend. (Photo submitted)

Bella’Mai Rose Johnson, of Frankfort, was crowned Wee Toddler Miss U.S .at the AmeriFest National Pageant Sunday in Nashville.

Bella’Mai, who turned 2 years old on July 4, was crowned Bluegrass-Shelbyville Wee Miss in December. She won Miss Kentucky Bluegrass and Miss Kentucky Bluegrass Ambassador in April, and she also won the People’s Choice award at that pageant.

Those wins advanced her to nationals, which took place Saturday and Sunday at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

The theme of the national pageant was Masquerade. At nationals, Bella’Mai competed in festival wear Saturday, wearing a gold outfit with gold feathers and a mask to match.

She wore a green ball gown for Sunday’s competition.

Bella’Mai is the daughter of Rodricus Johnson and Brittany Wilson-Johnson.

