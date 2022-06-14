Bellarmine University has announced its dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.

Local students are: Millie Peavler, junior, elementary education, a Franklin County High School graduate; Eva Roa Martinez, junior, communications, an FCHS graduate; and Andrew Schultz, senior, sports administration, a Western Hills High School graduate.

Bellarmine's dean's list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription