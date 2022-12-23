122422.Joyce Bender_submitted.jpg

Joyce Bender was recently inducted into the Invasive Species Management Hall of Fame. (Photo submitted)

Joyce Bender has spent her life outdoors, working to maintain and improve Kentucky’s ecosystems.

She spent 31 years managing the state nature preserve system for the Kentucky State Nature Preserves Commission, and she was recently inducted into the Invasive Species Management Hall of Fame.

