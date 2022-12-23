Joyce Bender has spent her life outdoors, working to maintain and improve Kentucky’s ecosystems.
She spent 31 years managing the state nature preserve system for the Kentucky State Nature Preserves Commission, and she was recently inducted into the Invasive Species Management Hall of Fame.
“It was one of those things when I looked at who has been inducted and it’s a group of people who have been in the forefront of invasive management,” Bender said. “I’m just humbled to be in the same group.”
A native of Ohio, Bender began her career in 1980 with The Nature Conservancy of Ohio. She also worked in Minnesota before coming to Kentucky.
“When I began working in 1986 in Kentucky there weren’t many women going into invasive species management,” she said. “Hopefully, I’ve helped a lot of girls think about doing this. We need more of them. We’re not there yet, but we have a good start.”
Bender has been an advocate for invasive species management, which goes hand in hand with advocating for native species.
“When you import invasive species, the native species are doing battle all day,” she said. “There are a number of things invasive species do to ecosystems. Native plants have to compete for space, nutrients, water.”
There can also be a problem with invasive species not doing what they were touted to do.
One is kudzu, which came from China and was initially introduced as a way to stop erosion. Because of its fibrous root system, kudzu doesn’t prevent it, and erosion occurs underneath the kudzu growth.
Another invasive plant that is seen extensively in Franklin County is bush honeysuckle.
Bender said some of the invasive species have been introduced because people were looking for something new and different.
Sue began working on invasive plant awareness in 1991. In 1996, she introduced an invasive plant working group that led to the establishment of the Kentucky Exotic Pest Plant Council in 2000. She served as the council’s president for 11 years.
“I spoke to garden clubs to make them aware of the threat,” Bender said of the early 1990s. “Most of them listened politely, but I didn’t see a lot of movement.
“Now the Kentucky Garden Clubs has made it their platform to rid the state of invasive species.”
Another problem with invasive species is there is no natural way to keep them in check.
“The invasive species are brought in, but the bugs and birds that eat them aren’t,” Bender said. “You may notice less birds on a path you’ve always walked, but if there are invasive species that birds can’t nest in or eat, they’re gone.”
Bender’s work was nationally recognized when she received the Carl N. Becker Stewardship Award from the Natural Areas Association in 2018.
That was a year after she retired from the state.
Since retirement, Bender continues to be involved with invasive species management. She does consulting, talking to people about invasive species, and she’s active in Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) of Franklin County.
