We heard their voices.
From an April State Journal article, “Frankfort gathers at memorial to honor Vietnam veterans,” came these words: “We (Post 4075 Commander Daryl Casey) have noticed as a post that a lot of the Vietnam vets don’t want to ask for help or they don’t know who to talk to. Veterans who are down, don’t want a handout. They want a hand up. That is what we as a post are trying to do.”
As a part of its Art To Heart season, the Frankfort Arts Foundation and SOS Band have teamed up with Post 4075 to present a Benefit for Veterans, specifically Vietnam veterans, and a free musical concert. The corporate sponsor is Buffalo Trace Distillery.
The benefit and concert will be held Friday, Aug. 18, from 6–8 p.m., at the VFW Post 4075 at 104 E. Second St. For more information, call 502-227-2483 or visit vfw4075.org and Facebook VFW Post 4075.
This concert is a community appreciation event. It is free and open to the public. Donations will be taken for The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Wall Inc.
VFW Post 4075 Commander Daryl Casey and Colonel Larry Arnett (Ret.) U.S. Army/Kentucky National Guard have served as advisors for the project.
According to Casey, VFW Post 4075 provides a place for combat veterans to gather in the community.
“No matter what conflict a Veteran served in, having someone who has smelled the smoke to talk to can help many Veterans deal with issues when coming back to civilian life," he said.
VFW Post 4075 was founded in 1945 and is open to the public.
“We are the third largest post in Kentucky with nearly 800 members. We exist to foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts, to serve our veterans, the military and our communities, and to advocate on behalf of veterans. We have veterans from World War II to current conflicts,” Casey explained.
Vietnam veterans are regulars at the post.
“The war in Vietnam, the nation’s longest war at the time, was both traumatic for the nation and deadly for those who fought in it. Over 58,000 lost their lives, thousands were wounded, and many more lives were lost after the war due to the trauma they experienced,” Arnett added.
Casey holds a special place in his heart for Post 4075 Vietnam veterans.
“When I came home from my deployments, I was given praise and thanks from the civilian population. Most all Vietnam veterans were not. Many of those men were drafted and had no choice but to go fight overseas. They were cursed at, spit on and were forced to hide their service and sacrifice to our country. My Pop, a two-tour Vietnam veteran, told me he was glad that veterans of my time didn't have to face what veterans of his time faced,” said Casey.
Daryl Casey, U.S. Army (Ret.) joined the U.S. Navy in 1988, after high school, and served as an F-14 Tomcat plane captain during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. After his Navy enlistment expired, he joined the Kentucky Army National Guard as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter mechanic and crew chief. Casey deployed to Iraq twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (2005, 2010) and Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (2014). Casey retired in June 2021 after 33 years of military service.
“Those who served in the Vietnam War were the best of their generation! Their dedication, courage and willingness to confront an armed enemy in battle were exemplary. Upon returning to a nation who had declared the war unpopular, most reentered civilian society becoming highly productive leaders in both their family and work lives,” Arnett stated.
Donations at the event will benefit The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Wall Inc. (The Wall). http://www.kyvietnamwall.org/home.html
“The Wall includes the names of Kentuckians who were killed in action, held as prisoners of war or are still missing in action from the war in Vietnam. Today, it lists 1,109 young men who meet this criteria. While the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Frankfort receives many visitors each year, many Kentuckians do not get the opportunity to visit this beautiful memorial,” said Arnett.
“The Wall offers everyone in the state the opportunity to honor those whose names are etched on the Wall and all who served in America’s Armed Forces during the war. The Wall does not have a permanent home but is designed to be mobile for travel throughout the state."
Arnett served in Vietnam in 1970-71 as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army. Upon completion of four years of active duty as an infantry officer, he joined the Kentucky Army National Guard, commanded troops at battalion and brigade level, and retired with the rank of Colonel.
The SOS Band will perform the great music of the times. Members of the band are Jennifer Gwinn, Jeff Brewer, Joel Miller, Ed Wilson, Ken King and John Witt.
Gwinn plays bass guitar, is a vocalist for the band, and is accomplished in both. Jeff Brewer, lead singer and booking agent, has a great interest in this event. His father, Jerry Brewer, was a Vietnam veteran who served three tours and retired after 22 years with numerous commendations.
Miller (keyboard and guitar) and Wilson (guitar) have been bandmates for more than 50 years. Witt (lead guitar) is a two-time Angel Flight Pilot/Owner of the Year. King (percussionist) and is the band Army and Kentucky National Guard veteran having served multiple duty stations and five overseas deployments. His last duty was instructing troops for deployment.
The mission of the Frankfort Arts Foundation, a nonprofit community arts organization, is to promote cultural enrichment through artistic and educational endeavors.
“The best thing you can ever tell a veteran is ‘Thank you for my freedom,'" Casey added.
