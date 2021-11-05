A benefit for Zach Brooks will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Saveway parking lot at 107 N. Main St. in Owenton.

Zach is a senior at Owen County High School who has been diagnosed with cancer, and is presently at the Children's Hospital in Cincinnati.

The benefit is being sponsored by Big Tricky Catering. Deer hunters are welcome. Stop by to get a hot meal. Raffle baskets will be available, and all proceeds will go to Zach.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription