Lisa Beran has been tapped as interim executive director and chief executive officer at Kentucky Housing Corp. (KHC) following the resignation of Edwin King.
Prior to retiring in March, Beran served as deputy executive director and general counsel of KHC. She will return in the interim role on Monday.
“Lisa Beran brings her wealth of knowledge back to KHC, and the Corporation will continue thriving under her leadership as one of the best Housing Finance Agencies in the nation,” William Summers V, KHC Board of Directors chair, said.
“Providing an array of housing solutions that empower Kentucky families is an important mission of KHC,” she said. “I am enthusiastic about continuing the work on investment strategies that help our citizens and communities.”