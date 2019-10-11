Amelia Berry, the executive director of Yes Arts, was selected for the latest cohort of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's Culture of Health Leaders.
The national program "supports the development of just and thriving communities by fostering collaboration between people from all fields and professions that have an influence on people’s health," according to a news release.
Berry was one of 39 leaders selected from 795 applications. During her time in the program, Yes Arts will be her sponsoring institution.
Yes Arts, which was formerly Hands Healing HeArts, works to bring the community together through the arts to disrupt the cycle of addiction.
“I didn’t really think of myself as working in health, before,” Berry said. “But I saw all my different roles reflected in the purpose of this program and it just seemed like a really good fit. It’s about building systems that enhance health for everyone, with a focus on equity. I feel like it will make me more effective in everything I do.”
Judy Mattingly, the public health director of the Franklin County Health Department, said in the news release that the department was excited that Berry was selected for the program.
“Public Health does not operate in a silo and it takes partners from numerous community sectors to see real change," Mattingly said. "We know that Amelia is already a change agent and are confident that her participation in this program will strengthen community partnerships.”
Berry will work through an online curriculum on the Culture of Health framework throughout the next three years, attend national conventions and develop a strategic initiative involving Yes Arts.
In addition to her role at Yes Arts, Berry is a Frankfort Independent Schools board member and organizes the Social Justice Series at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. Her career has included positions in social work, nonprofit management and legal services and consulting.