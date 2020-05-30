Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 247 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 9,704 coronavirus cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began.
Friday’s cases were up a fair amount, the governor said.
“We have been reviewing the data from yesterday, and nearly half of the new cases were from long-term care, accounting for more than 37%, and another 9% of cases were from congregate care settings, mainly the federal prison in Lexington.”
He added, “We are reviewing today’s data to see if the pattern is continuing, which is largely a result of our expansive testing initiative in long-term care facilities.”
The governor also said more than 65,800 tests were reported this week, which to date is believed to be the most in one week. That includes 62,862 PCR and 2,994 serology tests.
Beshear reported 13 new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 431 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Saturday include 64-, 66- and 94-year-old men from Jefferson County; 86-, 93-, 67-, 84- and 90-year-old women from Jefferson County; a 72-year-old man from Nelson County; an 88-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 81-year-old man from Metcalfe County; a 69-year-old man from Taylor County and a 70-year-old man from Hopkins County.
The governor reminded Kentuckians to light their homes, places of business and places of worship green for compassion.
“In light of the events of the last couple days, compassion is something we need to have on full display,” Beshear said.
At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
