On Sunday Gov. Andy Beshear announced 456 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of state cases to 66,491.
Sixty of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 10 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 2 months old.
“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” he said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”
The governor reported three more deaths, bringing the state’s death total to 1,157. The deaths reported included a 97-year-old woman from Bell County; an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County.
“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to light our homes and businesses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m. to let those in mourning know that they are loved and in our thoughts.”
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.