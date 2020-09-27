092720 COVID cases

On Sunday Gov. Andy Beshear announced 456 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of state cases to 66,491.

Sixty of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 10 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 2 months old.

“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” he said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”

The governor reported three more deaths, bringing the state’s death total to 1,157. The deaths reported included a 97-year-old woman from Bell County; an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to light our homes and businesses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m. to let those in mourning know that they are loved and in our thoughts.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription