Of the 319 new cases of COVID-19 in the state that Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday evening, 65% are from Jefferson County.

The total number of cases in the commonwealth has jumped to 11,287 and the governor said 6,640 tests were administered Saturday.

“The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” he said. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can’t let up now.”

Four new deaths were reported Saturday, raising the total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus to 470. None of the new deaths were Franklin countians.

“These deaths are another tragic loss for all of Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Light your houses up green, ring your bells tomorrow, and most important, continue taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect your neighbors.”

At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

