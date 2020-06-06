Of the 319 new cases of COVID-19 in the state that Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday evening, 65% are from Jefferson County.
The total number of cases in the commonwealth has jumped to 11,287 and the governor said 6,640 tests were administered Saturday.
“The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” he said. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can’t let up now.”
Four new deaths were reported Saturday, raising the total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus to 470. None of the new deaths were Franklin countians.
“These deaths are another tragic loss for all of Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Light your houses up green, ring your bells tomorrow, and most important, continue taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect your neighbors.”
At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.