Gov. Andy Beshear announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 15,232.
“I remember the call on March 6 that told me we had our first case of the coronavirus. I remember my concerns about a worldwide health epidemic hitting in Kentucky. But I remember knowing and feeling that Kentuckians were up for it,” the governor said. “We came together, we put aside our divisions and we not only flattened, we crushed that curve and protected other Kentuckians. In the coming weeks and months, we’re going to be tested again about whether we truly can be Together KY and Team Kentucky once again. I know we’re up for it.”
Beshear reported four new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 558 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Sunday include two women, ages 30 and 84, from Fayette County; an 81-year-old man from Franklin County; and a 93-year-old man from Shelby County. The death of the Franklin County man was reported to The State Journal by the Franklin County Health Department on Friday.
“We see states in the South like Florida and Texas with rising cases and know it could happen here in Kentucky,” the governor said. “It wasn’t anything magic that lead us to our early success. It was us truly coming together as a people and showing that the lives of other Kentuckians is more important to us than anything.”
