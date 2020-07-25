For the second day in a row, Kentucky has seen the second-highest number of new cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 836 new cases were reported to state health officials on Saturday, trailing only the 979 that were announced on July 19. Twenty-two of Saturday’s cases involved children under the age of five, which health officials have called a disturbing new trend.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky to 26,764, since the first one was reported on March 6.
“Friday, there were more than 74,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths reported across the country,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We know how to control this virus. We’ve seen states like New York, which had hospitals overflowing with sick patients in March and April, now reporting a positivity rate of one percent of less. If they can do it, we can do it. But we have to work together, stay smart, and wear face coverings.”
He also reported five new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 696 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“This is the part that never gets easier and never will,” Beshear said. “Every day that we do the right thing, we are protecting each other from the worst pain imaginable. My heart is with these families every waking moment.”
The deaths reported Saturday include a 79-year-old man from Casey County; an 80-year-old man from Christian County; two women, ages 68 and 93, from Fayette County; and a 66-year-old man from Ohio County.
As of Saturday, there have been at least 582,521 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate has now risen to 5.41 percent, the highest rate reported in the last few months, and a sign the disease is spreading more actively in our communities.
“The number of positive cases in Kentucky is on the rise, but we can still avoid the crises confronting other states,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, referring to other states’ filled ICU beds and increasing deaths.
“Our personal choices, right now and every day, will directly determine Kentucky’s situation in early August,” Stack continued. “Small acts of kindness and personal sacrifice will make a big difference. We can choose to delay a party or picnic. We can shop for groceries or go to the pharmacy when it’s less crowded. We can opt for an online or drive-up worship service. We can wear a face mask. Every one of us has a role to play in determining Team Kentucky’s future.”
During his live press briefing at the Capitol on Friday, the Governor said, “We are continuing to see an increase and a growth that we absolutely have to stop. We will be watching this very carefully through the weekend, and if we do not see the numbers come down, we’re going to have both a series of recommendations and steps that we’ll need to take, sometime early next week.”
At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
